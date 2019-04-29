Class Action Money & Ethics Conference Program & Faculty

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Group, Inc., is hosting the Class Action Money & Ethics Conference on Mon., May 6, 2019, at The Harmonie Club located at 4 East 60th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Aligning interests & optimizing outcomes in class action litigation is the focus of this one-day event.

"We're honored to bring together the widest array of business, legal and financial professionals, settlement administrators, insurers, investors, academics, government regulators, members of the judiciary and the media, for this year's conference to discuss economic and ethical considerations in class actions, and to provide valuable networking opportunities among top-tier professionals," says Colin Post at Beard Group.

This year's conference panels and faculty members are:

8:30 a.m. -- Opening Remarks -- Robin Cantor (Berkeley Research Group) and Christopher Ritchie (The Huntington National Bank)

8:40 a.m. -- Class Action Financing -- Liz Lambert (The Huntington National Bank), Christine Azar (Burford Capital), Marc Gross (Pomerantz LLP), Brent Landau (Hausfeld LLP), and Daniel Chai (Berkeley Research Group, LLC)

9:30 a.m. -- Healthcare Class Actions -- Matthew Cantor (Constantine Cannon LLP), Colin Kass (Proskauer Rose LLP), and Robin Cantor (Berkeley Research Group)

10:30 a.m. -- Labor and Employment -- Nina Huerta (Locke Lord LLP), Sarah Schalman-Bergen (Berger Montague), and Geoffrey Derrick (Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP)

11:20 a.m. -- Arbitration Clauses -- Michael Bootier (Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC), Pravin Patel (Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP), Daniel Walker (Berger Montague), and Neal Marder (Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP)

12:30 p.m. -- Luncheon -- This year's keynote speaker is The Hon. Jed Rakoff (U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York)

1:30 p.m. -- Class Action Distributions -- Robyn Griffin (The Huntington National Bank), Catherine van Kampen (Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP), Jen Enck (Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP), and Victoria Waciura (Epiq)

2:20 p.m. -- TCPA Litigation -- Peggy Daley (Berkeley Research Group, LLC), Marcos Sasso (Ballard Spahr LLP), Matthew Loker (Kazerouni Law Group, APC)

3:20 p.m. -- Class Certification Update -- Matthew DalSanto (Winston & Strawn LLP), Nathaniel Ament-Stone (Robins Kaplan), and Jeffrey Klenk (Berkeley Research Group)

4:10 p.m. -- Two-Sided Markets -- Darryl Anderson (Norton Rose Fulbright), David Kaplan (Berkeley Research Group), Mark Rifkin (Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP), and Leah Nylen (MLex Market Insights)

5:00 p.m. -- Closing Remarks

5:15 p.m. -- Networking dinner for all conference participants

This year's conference sponsors are:

-- Berkeley Research Group, LLC

-- The Huntington National Bank

-- Locke Lord LLP

-- Battea Class Action Services

-- Simpluris

-- PacerMonitor

Visit http://ClassActionConference.com/ for registration details and additional information about each panel discussion.

Beard Group, Inc., publishes Class Action Reporter -- the oldest and most comprehensive daily source of news and information about class action and complex litigation proceedings. Visit http://ClassActionReporterNewsletter.com/ for a free Class Action Reporter trial subscription.

SOURCE Beard Group, Inc.

