CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) ("Cepton" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or sold Cepton shares during the period of July 29, 2024 through January 6, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Cepton is a technology company based in San Jose, California that develops lidar solutions for automotive and smart infrastructure applications. Having been acquired by Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Koito") in January 2025, Cepton's stock is no longer publicly traded.

According to the complaint, Cepton misrepresented and omitted material information related to Koito's merger proposal. Specifically, according to documents referenced in a lawsuit pending in Delaware, Cepton allegedly received a credible third-party bid that valued Cepton at more than double the price offered in the Koito transaction. The Board of Directors allegedly failed to evaluate or disclose this competing offer, depriving shareholders of the ability to make an informed decision.

The Delaware lawsuit also references documents that indicate that Cepton's CEO had personal financial conflicts and improperly influenced the Board to accept the Koito deal.

