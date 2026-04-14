CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) ("ImmunityBio" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired ImmunityBio shares during the period from January 19, 2026 through March 24, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired ImmunityBio securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 26, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., ImmunityBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines, including the Anktiva platform.

The suit alleges that investors began to learn that Anktiva's performance had been materially overstated by Chief Scientific and Medical Officer Patrick Soon-Shiong, and prior statements about ImmunityBio's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. Following these disclosures, shares fell more than 21% in a single trading session, causing heavy investor losses.

If you are an ImmunityBio investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague