CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Sina Corporation Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Sina Corporation (Other: SINA) ("Sina" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who sold Sina shares, including those that sold into Sina's go-private merger, during the period from October 13, 2020 through March 22, 2021 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold SINA securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 18, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Sina, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a digital media company providing news, entertainment, and financial content through its online platforms primarily serving Chinese-speaking audiences.

This investigation focuses on allegations that Defendants orchestrated a scheme to artificially depress the value of Sina's ordinary shares to avoid paying fair value to shareholders during the transaction to take Sina private. According to the lawsuit, critical information was withheld from proxy materials that shareholders needed to make an informed decision.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants concealed the true value of the Company's investment in TuSimple, an autonomous trucking firm based in the U.S. As a result, the cash consideration offered substantially undervalued the shares.

According to the lawsuit, discovery in a related shareholder appraisal proceeding uncovered internal documents showing that senior executives knowingly hid the investment's true value and that, consequently, shareholders received less than what their shares were worth at the transaction's closing.

