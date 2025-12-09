CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) ("Telix" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Telix securities during the period of February 21, 2025 through August 28, 2025 (the "Class Period").

The Company, based in Melbourne, Australia, focuses on radiopharmaceutical therapies and diagnostics for oncology.

According to the allegations, throughout the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the Company's development progress, including overstating achievements in prostate cancer therapeutics and the reliability of its supply chain and partners. Consequently, statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were, according to the complaint, materially false or misleading and unsupported by a reasonable basis. When the truth about the Company's business was disclosed, investors suffered significant losses.

SOURCE Berger Montague