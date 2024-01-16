CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

News provided by

Berger Montague

16 Jan, 2024, 09:36 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague advises investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against VNET Group, Inc. ("VNET") (NASDAQ: VNET) on behalf of purchasers of VNET securities between April 8, 2022 and February 15, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS LAWSUIT.

Investors who purchased or acquired VNET securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 26, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. 

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) GenTao Capital Limited ("GenTao") was experiencing financial difficulties and was at risk of defaulting on a $50.25 million margin loan facility agreement where Josh Sheng Chen pledged all of his shares in GenTao and certain companies as collateral to Bold Ally (Cayman) Limited ("Bold Ally"); (2) as a result, there was a substantial likelihood that Bold Ally would acquire Defendant Sheng Chen's significant ownership stake in VNET; and (3) to restore Defendant Sheng Chen's voting interest in VNET, the company would issue newly created shares to Defendant Sheng Chen, diluting investors' interest.

For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at [email protected] or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or CLICK HERE.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:

James Maro, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(267) 637-3176
[email protected] 

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected] 

SOURCE Berger Montague

Also from this source

ATTENTION NASDAQ: ASRT INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About an Assertio Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

ATTENTION NASDAQ: ASRT INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About an Assertio Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

A securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio") (NASDAQ: ASRT). The lawsuit is captioned Shapiro v. Assertio...
CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

Berger Montague advises investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Assertio Holdings, Inc ("Assertio") (NASDAQ:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.