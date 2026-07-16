If you owned, inherited, or held an interest in property that was foreclosed on for non-payment of property taxes in Columbia County, Jackson County, or Marion County, between October 23, 2017 and June 7, 2024, or in Baker County between September 7, 2018 and June 7, 2024, you could be eligible for money from a Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding Gabbert v. Josephine County and Baker v. Baker County.

A proposed Settlement in class action lawsuits called Gabbert et al. v. Josephine County, et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-01434-IM, and Baker v. Baker County, Case No. 2:24-cv-01503-IM, is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon. These class action lawsuits allege that many counties in Oregon violated the rights of real property owners or their heirs by failing to pay to the former owners or other interest holders the equity in their tax-foreclosed properties that exceeded the unpaid taxes, fees, and other costs associated with those properties. These claims have become known as Surplus Proceeds or surplus-equity claims. Only Baker, Columbia, Jackson, and Marion Counties are participating in this Settlement.

You are included as a Class Member if you owned, inherited, or otherwise held an interest in real property foreclosed on and sold, donated, transferred, or retained by Baker County between September 7, 2018 and June 7, 2024, or by Columbia, Jackson, or Marion Counties, between October 23, 2017 and June 7, 2024. (Common examples of interests in real property include ownership, mortgage interests, and other types of liens.) If the original owner or interest holder is deceased or no longer exists, then heirs or successors are included as Class Members.

Each Class Member who submits an Eligible Claim will receive a payment of the surplus from the tax-foreclosed property. The total amount of a claim cannot be calculated until all claims have been submitted and validated. Each county has agreed to pay 100% of the Surplus Proceeds obtained from most Eligible Properties that were sold, plus applicable interest. For most Eligible Properties that the counties have not sold, they will continue to try to sell those properties and make any surplus proceeds available to the former owners. For a small number of Eligible Properties in Columbia County that are valued at $1,100 or less and that the county has not yet sold, the former owners may be entitled to a pro-rata share of a one-time payment from the county of $3,000.

The total Settlement Fund is $4,919,409.99. That amount may increase if any of the counties mentioned above sell additional foreclosed properties before the deadline for Class Members to submit Claims. The Settlement Fund will cover payments for Eligible Claims, the costs of administering the Settlement, and attorneys' fees which will not exceed 25% of the Settlement Fund. Class Members do not need to pay anything to participate in the Settlement.

What are your rights and options?

File a Claim : The only way to qualify for a payment under the Settlement. You may file your Claim at www.OregonTaxForeclosure.com or submit one by U.S. mail to the Settlement Administrator at the address below. Claims must be postmarked by 11:59 p.m. PT on November 30, 2026 .

: The only way to qualify for a payment under the Settlement. You may file your Claim at or submit one by U.S. mail to the Settlement Administrator at the address below. . Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will not receive money, but you will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and will give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

: If you do nothing, you will receive money, but you will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and will give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement. Opt Out : If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by September 14, 2026 .

: If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, . Object : You may file an objection with the Clerk of Court and explain why you do not like the Settlement. You may still participate in the Settlement by filing a Claim. Objections must be filed by September 14, 2026.

The Court has appointed Class Counsel to act on behalf of the Class. You have the right to retain your own counsel at your own expense.

The Court will hold a hearing on September 17, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PT at the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, 1000 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, Oregon 97204 to hear any objections, to determine if the Settlement is fair, and to consider Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and expenses. The motion for attorneys' fees and expenses will be posted to the Settlement website after it is filed. Class Members may attend the Fairness Hearing, but they aren't required to.

This is only a summary. For more information visit www.OregonTaxForeclosure.com, call (833) 930-0987 or write to: Oregon Tax Foreclosure Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration LLC