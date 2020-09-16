Class Action Settlement Will Provide Cash Relief and Enhanced Warranty Benefits to Consumers Who Purchased Certain LG Refrigerators

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The parties in litigation involving LG refrigerators today announce a class action settlement that resolves multiple cases consolidated in federal court in New Jersey. The court granted preliminary approval of the settlement in Bentley, et al. v. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc., No. 2:19-cv-13554-MCA-MAH (D.N.J.), and authorized a settlement administrator, Angeion Group, LLC, to begin issuing notice to Settlement Class members and accepting claims.

The settlement applies to owners of certain models of LG refrigerators manufactured between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2017, and resolves the plaintiffs' claims that the refrigerators have a compressor defect that causes them to experience No-Cooling Events and also claims regarding LG's warranty and repair service. LG Electronics denies the allegations but agreed to the settlement in the interest of customer satisfaction and to avoid further litigation costs.

Settlement Class members can submit a claim form until January 11, 2021 and may be eligible for a cash payment if their LG refrigerator stopped cooling within five years of purchase, including up to $450 upon submission of a claim form under oath, or more by supporting their claim with accompanying documentation such as receipts, invoices, photographs or other reasonable evidence of losses, as described at www.LGFridgeSettlement.com. Settlement Class Members are eligible for a cash payment if their LG Refrigerator stopped cooling and within five years of purchase, they: (a) paid for parts to have their LG Refrigerator repaired; (b) paid for labor to have their LG Refrigerator repaired; (c) had unsuccessful repairs; (d) had delayed repairs; (e) replaced their LG Refrigerator because it stopped working; and/or (f) had property loss such as spoiled food, beverages, medicine, or other perishables, or from property damage such as leaking.

Under the settlement, the warranty is being extended on covered models to five years from the date of purchase including all labor costs related to cooling repairs during that period. For a limited time, Settlement Class members will also be provided free warranty service if their refrigerator stops cooling, even if the original warranty is expired. To further aid consumers, LG also will (1) create a dedicated refrigerator customer care team to address cooling issues with live operator support; (2) increase the number of its service technicians; (3) implement faster repair service; (4) implement a new mobile service application for use by service technicians; (5) invest in efforts to develop and upgrade parts and software to improve the cooling performance of LG refrigerators; (6) implement a proactive consumer outreach program; and (7) enhance customer care to provide qualifying Settlement Class Members who experience multiple No-Cooling Events during the extended warranty period with cash payments, all as more fully described at www.LGFridgeSettlement.com.

Consumers can visit the Settlement Website, www.LGFridgeSettlement.com, or call the LG Settlement Toll-Free Number: (855) 918-4661, to obtain further details about the settlement. The Settlement Website includes the list of LG refrigerator models covered by the settlement, all relevant dates and deadlines, access to relevant court documents, and answers to frequently asked questions. Claim Forms are available at and can be submitted to www.LGFridgeSettlement.com, or by email to [email protected], or by mail to LG Fridge Settlement, Attn: Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

"This class action settlement for LG Refrigerator purchasers is an excellent outcome for the Settlement Class and provides meaningful cash payments, warranty extensions, and other enhanced warranty benefits," said Daniel C. Girard of Girard Sharp, LLP and Shanon J. Carson of Berger Montague PC, the two senior lawyers appointed by the Court as Co-Lead Counsel for the Settlement Class. Settlement Class Members do not have to pay Class Counsel's attorneys' fees or the costs of the Settlement Administrator as LG will pay these amounts separately subject to the approval of the Court.

For any questions, please visit www.LGFridgeSettlement.com or contact:

Daniel Girard, Esq. Shanon J. Carson, Esq. Girard Sharp, LLP Berger Montague PC 601 California Street, Ste 1400 1818 Market Street, Suite 3600 San Francisco, CA 94108 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Telephone: (415) 981-4800 Telephone: (215) 875-4656 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

