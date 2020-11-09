Class Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement In Big Fish Games Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group today announced that a proposed settlement has been reached in class action lawsuits against Big Fish Games, Inc., Churchill Downs Incorporated, Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., and Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. ("Defendants"), alleging claims based on the sale of virtual chips in the following social casino-style games: Big Fish Casino, Jackpot Magic Slots, and Epic Diamond Slots. Defendants deny all claims and that they violated any law, but have agreed to the settlement to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with continuing the case.

If you played Big Fish Casino, Jackpot Magic Slots, or Epic Diamond Slots you may be part of a class action settlement.

This notice may affect your legal rights. Please read it carefully.

Am I a Settlement Class Member?

Our records indicate that you may be a Settlement Class Member. Settlement Class Members are persons in the United States that played Big Fish Casino, Jackpot Magic Slots, or Epic Diamond Slots on or before August 31, 2020. More information is available at www.bigfishgamessettlement.com .

What can I get?

If approved by the Court, Defendants will establish a Settlement Fund of $155,000,000 to pay all valid claims submitted by the Settlement Class, together with notice and administration expenses as well as any attorneys' fees and costs, and incentive awards to the Class Representatives, awarded by the Court. If you are entitled to relief, you may submit a claim to receive a share of the Settlement Fund. Your share will depend on, among other things, (1) the total dollar amount of in-game purchases you made while playing Big Fish Casino, Jackpot Magic Slots, and Epic Diamond Slots, with those who spent more money receiving a higher percentage back, (2) whether or not your claims are potentially subject to the Dispute Resolution Provision in Big Fish Games' Terms of Use, and (3) how many Settlement Class Members submit claims. You can find more information, and estimate your share of the Settlement Fund, at www.bigfishgamessettlement.com .

How do I get a payment?

You must submit a timely and properly completed Claim Form no later than January 4, 2021. You may request a claim form or submit one online at www.bigfishgamessettlement.com .

What are my other options?

You may choose to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class by sending a letter to the settlement administrator no later than January 4, 2021. If you exclude yourself, you will not receive a settlement payment, but you keep any rights you may have to sue Defendants over the legal claims raised in the lawsuit. You and/or your lawyer also have the right to object to the proposed settlement. Your written objection must be filed no later than January 4, 2021. Specific instructions about how to object to, or exclude yourself from, the Settlement are available at www.bigfishgamessettlement.com . If you file a claim or do nothing, and the Court approves the Settlement, you will be bound by all of the Court's orders and judgments in this case. In addition, your claims relating to the allegations in this case against Defendants and any other Released Parties will be released.

Who represents me?

The Court has appointed lawyers from Edelson PC to represent the Settlement Class. These attorneys are called "Class Counsel." You will not be charged for these lawyers. Plaintiffs Cheryl Kater, Suzie Kelly, and Manasa Thimmegowda are Settlement Class Members and the Court appointed them as "Class Representatives." If you want to be represented by your own lawyer in this case, you may hire one at your expense.

When will the court consider the proposed settlement?

The Court will hold the Final Approval Hearing at 1:30 p.m. on February 11, 2021 in Courtroom 15106, United States Courthouse 700 Stewart Street, Seattle, WA 98101. At that hearing, the Court will: hear any objections to the fairness of the settlement; determine the fairness of the settlement; consider Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and costs; and decide whether to approve incentive awards to the Class Representatives from the Settlement Fund for helping to bring and settle this case. Class Counsel will be paid from the Settlement Fund in an amount to be determined by the Court. Class Counsel will seek no more than 30% of the Settlement Fund, and the three Class Representatives will seek no more than $120,000, in total; the Court may award less than these amounts.

How do I get more information?

For more information, including the full Notice, Claim Form, and Settlement Agreement go to www.bigfishgamessettlement.com , contact the settlement administrator at 1-833-942-2822, or call Class Counsel at 1-800-204-1088.

PLEASE DO NOT TELEPHONE THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE TO INQUIRE ABOUT THIS SETTLEMENT OR THE CLAIM PROCESS. All questions regarding the Settlement or claims process should be directed to the Settlement Administrator or to Class Counsel.

