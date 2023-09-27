Class Certified in Action Against The University of South Florida Board of Trustees

News provided by

The Moskowitz Law Firm

27 Sep, 2023, 17:33 ET

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moskowitz Law Firm is leading an action on behalf of all students who were enrolled during the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 academic semesters at USF. Attorney Adam Moskowitz points out that "Millions of dollars were collected from students by USF, for specific and itemized services (like health center, athletics and transportation fees) that were admittedly never provided." The lawsuit entitled Moore v. The University of South Florida Board of Trustees, Case No.: 21-CA-2445 (Division L) is currently pending in Circuit Court in Hillsborough County, Florida.

On August 14, 2023, the Court entered an Order certifying a class of students enrolled at the University of South Florida who paid Fees for services, facilities, resources, activities, and/or events that were not provided. All students who were enrolled at the University of South Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to recoup fees for on-campus services they paid for but did not receive. According to a notice issued today, "The Plaintiff alleges that the University of South Florida ("USF") breached a contract when it charged and refused to refund fees she and other students paid for on-campus services that USF did not provide to any student during the Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 academic semesters, and Spring 2021 academic semester, due to the closure of its campuses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on these allegations, Plaintiff asserts claims on behalf of herself and other USF students against USF for breach of contract." 

Students who want to be part of the lawsuit don't have to do anything except await the outcome. USF has appealed the decision. 

For more information, please visit: https://moskowitz-law.com/usf

SOURCE The Moskowitz Law Firm

