Class Clown Turned Inventor Set to Get the Last Laugh with One Step Broom

COLONIA, N.J., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventor Raymond Saluccio moved from one remedial class to the other and failed most of his courses. Throughout his school years, he spent most of his time cracking jokes and breaking up the class. Earning him many laughs along with a constant seat in summer school.

Now, Ray Saluccio is an established inventor in a multitude of market spaces. It does not take much for Ray to invent and create. Having had a bad experience after hurting his back as a result of using a traditional broom and dustpan, Mr. Saluccio thought there must be a better way. As he was sitting in his local chiropractor's office, it hit him. What if there was a way to retrieve the dustpan without the need to bend down? On top of reducing the potential risk of injury for healthy, physically fit people, this will broaden the market by making it more accessible to people with disabilities or existing injuries.

After numerous designs and prototypes, he found a way! Not only did he make the dustpan easier to retrieve by eliminating the need to bend down, but he also tackled other areas of the traditional broom and dustpan model that needed improvement. Saluccio designed unique dual-headed bristles with the versatility to sweep up both wet and dry messes. The dustpan offers 360 degrees of never-before-seen maneuverability and features a no gap ramp allowing the mess to be swept up with one swift motion. The cleaning teeth on the dustpan allows the user a more hygienic way to clean the bristles of the broom head (versus the traditional by hand method), all without ever bending over. This game-changing product became known as the One Step Broom. It is all in the name, as it eliminates many steps that currently make the standard broom and dustpan ineffective and outdated. After sweeping, the dustpan comes up to the user: simply step, hook, lift and empty.

Mr. Saluccio received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for his innovative dustpan design. Mr. Saluccio vows this will be one of many unique products to solve problems and aid in life's everyday messes. Look out for the One Step Broom on the shelves of major retailers nationwide.

For updates and product information, please visit www.OneStepBroom.com and be prepared to get swept away!

Media Contact:

Ray Saluccio

9086423029

[email protected]

SOURCE One Step Broom, LLC