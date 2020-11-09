Class D Audio Amplifier: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

In this report, the market has been segmented based on device, speaker channels, audio input signal, and geography.The report provides an overview of the global Class D audio amplifier market and analyzes market trends.





Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on device, type, by audio input signal, and geography.



It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report estimates the global market for Class D audio amplifier in 2019 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2025.



This report also considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Report Includes:

- 39 data tables and 22 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for class D audio amplifier

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of CAGR through 2025

- Detailed description of types of audio amplifiers, trends in the Class D audio amplifier market and analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Discussion on impact of COVID-19 on Class D audio amplifier market

- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments Inc.



Summary:

A Class D audio amplifier integrated circuit (IC) is a switching or pulse width modulation (PWM) amplifier.Class D amplifiers are designed to keep audio signals digital from input to output, conserving the detail of the signal and allowing higher efficiency than its predecessors such as Class A, B and AB devices.



These audio amplifiers can achieve energy efficiencies above 90% by eliminating the use of linear gain devices and other analog components, which drive up the power dissipation of linear amplifiers. Higher efficiency results in low thermal dissipation and thus dissipates less power. Class D amplifiers are highly power efficient; they require a smaller heat sink and a smaller power supply, which

has made Class D audio amplifiers popular in applications such as mobile phones, handheld audio devices, speakers, portable home theaters, TV, and automotive infotainment systems. However, Class D audio amplifiers do have some limitations. As the space for audio systems inside applications such speakers, smartphones and other portable audio devices has been shrinking, this has caused the problem of electromagnetic interference in Class D audio devices, which can degrade audio performance compared to linear amplifiers. As a result, manufacturers have started to offer smart audio amplifiers that integrate digital signal processors (DSPs) and Class D devices to enhance audio while preventing overheating. They also aim to prevent the amplifier from supplying too much power to the physical speaker's driver, which can lead to thermal failures.



The global market for Class D audio amplifier solutions was valued at REDACTED in 2019 and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2025, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.Some of the majordrivers for the growth of the Class D audio amplifier market include growth in demand for smart consumer electronics, an increasing trend towards stereo audio in portable audio devices, and growing demand for vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles.



The rising penetration of 5G smartphones will provide a major opportunity for the market. However, the high cost of integrating an LC filter can act as a challenge for the growth of the Class D audio amplifier market.



In this report, the global Class D audio amplifier market has been segmented based on device, speaker channel, audio input type, and geography.



Based on device category, the class D audio amplifier market has been categorized into mobile phones, TVs, laptops, home audio devices, PCs, and automotive infotainment systems.The automotive infotainment system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In invehicle infotainment systems, Class D audio amplifiers are used to enhance the performance of the incar audio systems and to att+N15ain greater in-vehicle experience by adding power and channel count. Factors such as increasing installation or penetration of infotainment systems in mid-segment and premium cars, escalating popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and growing demand

for comfort, luxury and convenience are propelling the demand in the Class D audio amplifier market for automotive applications.



