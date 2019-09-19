Class-defining Nokia 7.2 arrives in the United States with a powerful 48 MP triple camera with ZEISS Optics and state-of-the-art PureDisplay screen

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global: "With the Nokia 7.2 we aim to push the limits on what fans can get from one of our popular Nokia 7 series smartphones. The Nokia 7.2 offers fans advanced tools to express their creativity. Everything from the ZEISS Optics, exclusive ZEISS bokeh modes and powerful AI imaging, to its breath-taking PureDisplay technology, makes the Nokia 7.2 a device that truly stands out. In combination with the beautifully patterned satin glass back, Nokia 7.2 packs design innovation and stunning imaging performance, with a two-day i battery ii life, into a smartphone for aspiring creators across the world at a truly incredible price."

Get creative with ZEISS Optics and powerful AI

Nokia 7.2 is the first in the Nokia smartphone portfolio to feature a triple camera set up, which combines a highly sensitive 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology main camera with ZEISS Optics, ultrawide camera, and depth camera to achieve stunning image capture results. The Quad Pixel technology combines four pixels into one to create stunning images in all conditions.

Nokia 7.2 introduces three new and exclusive ZEISS bokeh styles. Portrait mode combines powerful imaging experiences that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur with the ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth modes. Add beautification to perfect your skin tones for instantly shareable portraits. AI-powered night mode allows you to snap the perfect moment in low light, combining image fusion and explosion stacking to deliver stellar low light performance.

Whether you want to get all your friends in one shot or capture immersive scenery Nokia 7.2 comes with an ultrawide camera which has a 118-degree field of view and ZEISS Optics that means you can fit a lot more in one shot. Up your selfie game with the sophisticated AI-powered front camera setup, consisting of a 20MP camera with ZEISS optics.

Breath-taking PureDisplay with always-on HDR

Featuring the innovative PureDisplay technology, Nokia 7.2 delivers an immersive entertainment experience for unmatched mobile viewing on the go. With a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor, Nokia 7.2 upscales video content to HDR quality in real time, with up to a billion shades of colour, higher contrast and expanded dynamic range. This means you can enjoy more contrast and deeper colours watching popular shows on your favourite streaming platforms.

Nokia 7.2's display technology brings your content to life with wide colour reproduction, high dynamic contrast ratio for video and high brightness at 500 nits. Combined with local contrast enhancement the screen is easy to view even in brighter conditions.

Timeless Nordic design heritage meets engineering excellence

Crafted from polymer composite that is twice as strong as polycarbonate and half the weight of aluminium, Nokia 7.2 is light, super strong and rigid. Nokia 7.2 features a gently curved design, with tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass protecting both the front and the back. Combined with its precision manufactured frame, Nokia 7.2 features a solid and seamless finish true to its Nordic design heritage.

Nokia 7.2's light diffusing satin glass back honours the Finnish glass making heritage and results in a premium finish. Using a multilayer coating system with vacuum metallisation, the stunning result delivers bright colours, a smooth finish and offers durability. With its signature colour, Cyan Green, Nokia 7.2 is inspired by premium Nordic design heritage that turns to nature as its muse, delivering simplicity and beauty.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 Mobile Platform, Nokia 7.2 offers balanced performance on the go, making sure your phone is ready when you need it the most. The Nokia 7.2 also comes with the signature two-day battery life promise.

An experience that just keeps getting better, Android™ Q ready with Android One

As part of the Android One partnership, Nokia 7.2 is Android Q ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, so your smartphone will get better over time. Enjoy the latest features such as AI assisted adaptive battery, App actions and many more with Android 9 Pie.

To be more helpful throughout your day, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a dedicated Google Assistantiii Button that you can press to quickly access your favourite assistant. You can also enjoy the Google Assistant's new Ambient Modeiv, which provides an always-on-display when your device is charging. This allows you to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other contextual information without needing to pick up your device. Google Assistant Ambient Mode can even transform your phone into a digital photo frame while charging.

In addition, Nokia 7.2 users will receive a 3-month membership trial to Google One at no extra cost. With Google Onev membership, you get the peace of mind that your photos, videos, messages and more are safely and automatically backed up in the cloud. With Nokia 7.2, Google One members will get 100GB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos and access to premium support from Google experience – all in one shareable family plan.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 7.2 comes with 4GB RAM/128GB of ROM and will be available in Charcoal for $349 at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H beginning September 30, 2019.

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com .

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Android, Google and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

iThe 2-day battery testing was conducted using a real-life usage test by HMD Global. The test included active usage of a device for 5 hours per day with a new battery. Usage included e.g. gaming, video streaming, calling, sending SMS, browsing and using apps (such as social media, news, navigation and music). The test was conducted with normal device settings in a lit indoor environment. The device was left on standby overnight.

iiBattery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time. Eventually the battery may need to be replaced.

iiiThe Google Assistant is available in selected markets and languages. Where not available The Google Assistant is replaced by Google Search. Check availability at https://support.google.com/assistant .

ivGoogle Assistant Ambient Mode will be available via the Google Play Store. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

vTerms Apply: http://one.google.com/offer/nokia

SOURCE HMD Global

