Class Intercom Launches Microcredentials to Empower Student Storytellers & Advance Digital Citizenship

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Intercom has officially launched its microcredentialing program: Content Generation Microcredentials Powered by Class Intercom. The program is designed to equip students and other social media users with critical skills in digital storytelling, media literacy, and responsible digital citizenship. The program, announced this week at the organization's 6th annual Content Generation Workshop, is aimed at helping students gain real-world skills and earn tangible recognition across key subjects.

Aligned with Class Intercom's mission to amplify student voice through safe, collaborative content creation, the microcredentials were developed in partnership with educators and school communication professionals. The program includes self-paced modules with embedded reflection questions and application-based learning through authentic assessment. Each of the five courses culminates in badges that students can showcase in digital portfolios, on resumes, and in college applications. The microcredentials can also be completed by adults, including educators and administrators interested in professional development around content creation and digital citizenship.

The first five available courses are:

Telling Your School's Story: Strategic Storytelling in Social Media

Skill Building: Real-World Learning for School Social Media Teams

Amplifying Student Voice: Representation & Leadership in School Social Media

Digital Citizenship: Building Safe, Smart School Communicators

Building Community through School Social Media

"Microcredentials offer students a chance to gain real-world communication skills that they can apply right away—whether they're posting for their school's social media accounts or planning a career in digital media," said Class Intercom President Dr. Jill Johnson. "At the same time, schools benefit by empowering students to take ownership of their stories while reinforcing thoughtful, ethical content creation."

Available now to Class Intercom users, the program provides schools with an actionable way to support student growth, enhance digital citizenship instruction, and build positive, student-driven content pipelines.

To learn more about Content Generation Microcredentials Powered by Class Intercom, visit classintercom.com/content-generation-microcredentials or get in touch at [email protected].

