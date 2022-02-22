Class Intercom Opens Nominations for the 2022 Content Generation Award, Recognizing Students & Educators Using Social Media to Make an Impact

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Intercom has opened the nomination period for this year's The Content Generation® Award, inviting the public to recognize students and educators using social media channels to tell their schools' stories in creative, collaborative, and meaningful ways. The nomination period extends from February 21, 2022 through Friday, March 4, 2022 and is followed by a public voting period before this year's Content Generation Award winners are announced at the end of March.

The Content Generation Awards celebrate and recognize educators and students using social media to tell their schools' stories in creative, collaborative, and meaningful ways.

Distributed by Class Intercom (the leading provider of social media management software for schools), The Content Generation Award recognizes students and educators enhancing creativity, critical thinking, communication, storytelling, and collaboration within their schools and communities through social media. Nominations are open to students and educators at schools of all types, including K-12, secondary, post-secondary, public, private, religious, and parochial schools.

"In today's media landscape, social channels are a crucial storytelling tool that can be used to bring communities together in especially impactful ways," says Class Intercom President Dr. Jill Johnson. "The Content Generation Award is an opportunity to honor those who do so with originality and in a way that fosters a collaborative culture for students, parents, fellow educators, and the community at large."

Nominations for The Content Generation Award are open through March 4; an internal committee will then determine finalists before a public voting period that extends from March 21 through March 25, 2022. As was the case for last year's winners , the finalists in each of two categories (students and educators) who receive the most votes will be named winners and runners up, respectively. One winner and one runner up will be chosen for each category.

To nominate a student or educator for the 2022 Content Generation Awards, submit a nomination through this online form by March 4, 2022.

About Class Intercom

Class Intercom's social media and content management software helps schools utilize social media more effectively. The platform empowers administrators, educators, and students by providing the tools schools need to collaborate across social channels in a way that gives voice to school experiences and ultimately helps prepare students to be the next generation of discerning and responsible digital citizens. Learn more at www.classintercom.com .

