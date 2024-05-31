Class of 2023: EAI announces Fellows and Members

143 academics and research professionals from across the globe are recognized by leading ICT society

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Alliance for Innovation (EAI), the world's largest open ICT society, has announced its 2023 Fellows, as well as Distinguished and Senior Members.

Each year, EAI recognizes individuals for academic contributions that have had a profound impact on the information and communication technology (ICT) landscape and community. This year's list includes a diverse range of leading academics from universities and research institutions from every corner of the world.

As well as recognizing its 2023 Fellows, EAI also celebrates professionals and researchers with its Senior Member awards, and professionals with special impact as Distinguished Members. Each of these lists represent significant milestones in the career of an academic researcher, from those providing a fresh and innovative approach to research through to veterans with distinguished academic achievements.

Prof. Imrich Chlamtac, Founder, EAI, said: "Choosing our annual Distinguished and Senior Members as well as our Fellows is more than a formality, it is about recognizing that the ICT research community sits at the very heart of everything we do at EAI, emphasising the importance of the people behind the research no matter where they are globally".

"An important part of the role we play in the ICT research ecosystem is to foster and recognize talent and drive an innovative approach to research, and Fellows list, as well as our lists of Distinguished and Senior Members, are a crucial component of this," continued Prof. Chlamtac.

The full list of Fellows is composed of 46 academics and research professionals from institutions including Columbia University, Deakin University, The University of Hong Kong, and Imperial College London. In addition, EAI announced 31 Distinguished Members and 66 Senior Members from an equally broad array of universities such as Middlesex University Mauritius, Shanghai Publish And Print College, and Hanoi University of Industry.

