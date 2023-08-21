CLASS OF 2023 ENSHRINEES TO RECEIVE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME RING OF EXCELLENCE

ENSHRINEES TO BE HONORED IN THEIR HOME STADIUMS WITH CEREMONIES THROUGHOUT 2023 NFL SEASON

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Kay® Jewelers, the Official Provider of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence, will honor the Class of 2023 with ceremonies in their home stadiums throughout the 2023 National Football League season.

The schedule for the nine Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence ceremonies for the Class of 2023:

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sunday, Sept. 10 – Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers: DON CORYELL

– Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Monday, Sept. 25 – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RONDÉ BARBER

– Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sunday, Oct. 1 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns : JOE THOMAS

– Baltimore Ravens vs. : Sunday, Oct. 1 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: JOE KLECKO

– Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: Sunday, Oct. 15 – Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: ZACH THOMAS

– Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: Sunday, Nov. 5 – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: KEN RILEY

– Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Monday, Nov. 6 – Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: DARRELLE REVIS

– Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: Thursday, Nov. 30 – Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys: CHUCK HOWLEY & DeMARCUS WARE

The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket created by Haggar and the Bronzed Bust, that represent the elite status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

All three representations of membership in sports' most exclusive club will be displayed during special presentations for the teams' fans to pay tribute to these Hall of Famers.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME RING OF EXCELLENCE

The spectacular Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. It is much more than a beautiful piece of jewelry, however. Intricate details on the ring reflect the special significance of enshrinement.

The outer diamonds create a "stadium" effect surrounding the football-shaped diamond center.

The vibrant blue gemstone was selected both for appearance and meaning, as blue is often associated with confidence, power and integrity – all traits of these incredible, legendary football icons.

Each Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is customized to reflect the Enshrinee's unique career. A likeness of his Bronzed Bust, along with his position and years in the NFL, appear on one side, while his last name, the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and year of enshrinement are included on the other.

Additionally, a special arbormark (or engraving) appears on the inside of the ring which is the Enshrinee's number among the 371 members of the Hall of Fame.

Last November, the Hall revised its policy regarding the presentation of the Ring of Excellence to enshrinees elected posthumously. Previously, only living Hall of Famers received the ring; however under the new policy, members enshrined posthumously receiving a ring are those who are survived by a spouse, an adult child or a parent.

Also this NFL season, six Hall of Famers who were enshrined posthumously prior to the Class of 2023 will receive their Ring of Excellence. Each will be represented at his respective team's home games under the new guidelines.

They include:

Carolina Panthers – SAM MILLS (Class of 2022)

(Class of 2022) Green Bay Packers – HENRY JORDAN (Class of 1995), VINCE LOMBARDI (Class of 1971) and REGGIE WHITE (Class of 2006)

(Class of 1995), (Class of 1971) and (Class of 2006) Kansas City Chiefs DERRICK THOMAS (Class of 2009)

(Class of 2009) Las Vegas Raiders – KEN STABLER (Class of 2016)

At halftime of the 2023 Hall of Fame Game, six posthumously enshrined Hall of Famers received their Ring of Excellence, represented by one of their children: GEORGE ALLEN, WINSTON HILL, ALEX KARRAS, BILL NUNN, ED SPRINKLE and DICK STANFEL.

