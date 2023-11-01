Class of 2024 Tillman Scholar Applications Open Today

Veterans, Service Members, Military Spouses Encouraged to Apply Through Feb. 1

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pat Tillman Foundation opened the annual application process for the Tillman Scholars program. Eligible military service members, veterans and spouses can apply to join the 2024 class of Tillman Scholars until Friday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

"As we begin to celebrate 20 years as the Pat Tillman Foundation, we could not be more thrilled to open the process of identifying the next generation of leaders we call Tillman Scholars," says Marie Tillman-Shenton, board chair and co-founder. "The foundation of principles left by Pat has cultivated a community that is soon to be more than 900 strong of remarkable active military members, veterans and spouses who are poised to make the world a better place."

PTF will notify applicants of selection results no later than June 2024. Scholarships will be granted for the 2024-2025 academic year and are eligible for renewal.

"The 60 individuals we identify as our 2024 class of Tillman Scholars will not just receive a scholarship, but a lifetime investment in their future as the leaders of tomorrow," says Katherine Steele, Programs Director and 2014 Tillman Scholar. "We believe Tillman Scholars are the answer for the growing leadership gap in this country and we are thrilled to invite military veterans and spouses with a commitment to impact to join our growing community of leaders."

The Tillman Scholars program supports our nation's active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses by investing in academic scholarships, connecting them to a national network and providing professional development opportunities. The program covers direct study-related expenses including tuition and fees, living expenses, and books for scholars pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or professional degrees as a full-time student at a public or private, U.S.-based, accredited institution.

Tillman Scholars must demonstrate extraordinary academic and leadership potential, a track record of perseverance, and a deep desire to impact change in our country and communities through their studies in medicine, law, business, policy, technology, education and the arts. The Pat Tillman Foundation has invested more than $34 million in academic support since 2004, and has named more than 850 Tillman Scholars at more than 100 academic institutions nationwide.

For specific details on eligibility and to apply online, please visit http://apply.ptf.org.

2023-2024 UNIVERSITY PARTNERS

As official University Partners, these institutions offer strong veteran-specific services and a culture of support for military veterans and spouses while providing rigorous academic experiences. University Partners are established on an invitation-only basis, and help identify and select qualified Tillman Scholar candidates on their campus and help grow the Tillman Scholar community.

The 18 University Partner institutions are: American University School of International Service; Arizona State University; Columbia University; Georgetown University; The George Washington University; Gonzaga University; Indiana University; Texas A&M University; The Ohio State University; Syracuse University; University of Arizona; University of Maryland; University of Minnesota; University of Missouri System; University of Oklahoma; University of South Florida; Florida A&M University; and University of California, Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION

The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders and helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.

