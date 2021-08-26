Class Technologies Launches Class Cares To Support Students In Need

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc. , the company enhancing virtual and hybrid classrooms by adding teaching and learning tools to Zoom, has launched Class Cares to support students and communities in need.

"Class was founded from a desire to help people," said Michael Chasen, education software pioneer and Class co-founder and CEO. "Class Cares is a long term initiative that takes our team's desire to help and puts it into action through volunteering, donations, and partnerships to help students in need. We're committed to helping people in need around the world."

As part of the initial Class Cares initiative, DC-based Class employees volunteered to pack hundreds of backpacks full of needed school supplies. Helping students go back to school, Class Cares is providing:

200+ backpacks filled by Class team members and brimming with supplies benefiting DC Public Schools (DCPS) students in southeast Washington, D.C.



150+ backpacks provided through a partnership with Kids in Need Foundation (KINF) to students at the American Indian Academy Charter School in Denver, Colorado .

Class initially connected with DC Public Schools on TikTok via official Class Social Media Spokesperson, and well known educator, Ms. Sutherd (TikTok: @MsSutherd ). You can follow Class and Class Cares initiatives on TikTok at @WeAreClassTech .

"These backpacks carry with them our belief that education is the key to a better future," said Natlee Green, Vice President of People at Class. "It is fitting that our first initiative helps kids right here in our hometown in Washington, D.C., where 25% of people live below poverty. At least 1 in 5 children in the US who live below the federal defined poverty line cannot afford back to school supplies. Class is here to help."

Class Cares is a long-term corporate social responsibility program that aims to address education and community needs around the world. The company is committed to planning and participating in ongoing future Class Cares initiatives. The next project is planned for October, when Class Cares will partner with Habitat for Humanity to build a home to commemorate World Habitat Day.

