Class Technologies Named in Top 10 of TIME's Global List of EdTech Companies

Recognition Underscores Class's Commitment to the

Transformation of Virtual Learning in Education and the Workplace

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc., the global leader in virtual classrooms, today announced that it has been named to TIME's inaugural list of the World's Top EdTech Companies of 2024 . This prestigious recognition acknowledges Class's impact on both education and corporate learning through its innovative software designed to foster active learning, collaboration, and engagement.

The list, compiled by TIME in partnership with Statista, includes the top 200 EdTech companies globally, with Class Technologies ranking in the top 10 worldwide and top 4 in the U.S. Companies were evaluated based on industry impact, financial strength, innovation, and growth prospects. Class stood out for its comprehensive suite of virtual classroom tools, effective in educational settings and virtual instructor-led training.

"We're honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the world's top 10 EdTech companies. This accolade is a testament to the support and vision of our customers, and the hard work and dedication of our team," said Michael Chasen, CEO and co-founder of Class. "Our inclusion reflects our versatility and effectiveness in creating virtual classroom solutions that meet the diverse needs of educators, businesses, and learners worldwide. Not only are we honored by this accolade, but as we continue to refine our products and embrace GenAI, we are confident the best is yet to come."

Class also recently launched Class for Microsoft Teams in collaboration with Microsoft. Built on the Teams platform, Class for Microsoft Teams integrates with Microsoft 365 and adds a unique set of capabilities and analytics that transform the virtual learning experience. With Class for Microsoft Teams and Class for Zoom now available, Class is committed to offering cutting-edge virtual classroom solutions to educators, businesses, and government agencies regardless of the communication platform they choose.

To learn more about Class and the next generation virtual classroom, please request a demo, here .

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is the next generation virtual classroom - built upon the audio and video capabilities of Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Developed by Class Technologies Inc., Class enables the active learning of 10M+ users from 1,500+ education, corporate, and government agencies worldwide and is the largest provider of virtual classroom software for education. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit class.com, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

SOURCE Class Technologies Inc.