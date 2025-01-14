Class Valuation Appoints Jonathan Willen as Chief Revenue Officer

TROY, Mich., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading provider of real estate valuation services and technology, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Willen as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Willen most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer at LERETA and brings over 25 years of proven leadership experience in revenue generation, strategic sales, and account management within the mortgage and financial services industries.

Class Valuation

"Jonathan brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to Class Valuation," said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. "His deep industry knowledge and leadership in driving revenue growth align perfectly with our strategic objectives. We are confident that Jonathan will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to innovate and expand our market presence."

Prior to LERETA, Willen held senior leadership roles at prominent companies such as First American Mortgage Solutions and CoreLogic. In these roles, he consistently demonstrated a strong ability to drive revenue growth, develop and execute innovative go-to-market strategies, and cultivate strong customer relationships.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Class Valuation," said Willen. "The company has a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. I am excited to leverage my experience to further enhance Class Valuation's market leadership and drive continued success."

At LERETA, Willen led the sales, marketing, and account management teams, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a strategic vision that resulted in significant business growth. His hands-on approach and focus on sales growth and account management will be instrumental as Class Valuation continues to expand its market share and deliver unparalleled value to its clients

About Class Valuation

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide Appraisal Management Company (AMC) known for fast turn times and delivering outstanding quality and service to every client. The company is committed to combining the best people, products, processes, and technology to help lenders make more homeownership dreams come true. Class has consistently been ranked highly by many of the nation's top mortgage lenders and has been recognized as a top place to work, along with receiving many other industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.classvaluation.com.

Media Contact

Tiffany Keller

Product Marketing Director

[email protected]

248-955-9580

SOURCE Class Valuation