Classaura Announces Kroger Bread Crumbs Class Action Settlement

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in the Kroger Bread Crumbs Litigation, a class action lawsuit. The proposed settlement establishes a $780,000 settlement fund. Class members may be eligible for cash payments estimated at $17.50.

On July 2, 2021, United States District Court for the Southern District of California, Judge Jeffrey T. Miller, preliminarily approved a settlement of a lawsuit between Kroger and California purchasers of Kroger Bread Crumbs. The class action claims that Kroger Bread Crumbs were falsely advertised and in violation of California law. The defendant denies this, and the Court has made no decision on these issues. The case was litigated for more than five years, and rather than continue litigating the case in court, the two sides have agreed to a class action settlement.

The proposed settlement establishes a $780,000 settlement fund and eligible class members may be eligible for estimated cash payments of up to $100 if they have a proof of purchase and up to $17.50 if they do not have a proof of purchase. In addition, Kroger has also agreed to make a donation to the American Heart Association.

You may be a member of the settlement class if you are a California resident who purchased in California, Kroger Bread Crumbs, during the Class Period of January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2015. The product must have been purchased for personal or household use and not for resale or distribution.

You now have the following options. First, the attorney who filed the case and was appointed to represent you recommends that you go to the settlement website (KBCLawsuit.com) and file a claim, and then receive a payment estimated at $17.50 if the Court approves the settlement. Second, you can ignore this notice and do nothing. You will not get a settlement payment, but you will give up the right to sue Kroger over claims related to Kroger Bread Crumbs' labels and advertising, though not for personal injury. Third, you can exclude yourself. If you exclude yourself, you get no settlement payment but keep the right to sue over these claims at your own expense. Finally, you can object to the settlement and tell the judge why you do not want the settlement to be approved.

You can make a claim at KBCLawsuit.com, as well as get more detailed information about this case, the settlement, and your options, as this is a summary only. If you need help, you can also ask questions by mail by writing to Kroger Bread Crumbs Litigation, c/o Classaura, 1718 Peachtree St NW #1080, Atlanta, GA 30309 or call 1-833-427-8627. Do not contact Kroger or the Court, except if you are serving and filing an objection. The deadline to file a claim form is September 20, 2021.

Your rights and options – and the deadlines to exercise them – are only summarized in this press release. A Long Notice describes, in full, how to file a claim, object, or exclude yourself, and provides other important information. For more information and to obtain a Long Notice, claim form or other documents, visit KBClawsuit.com.

