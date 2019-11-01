Classaura Announces Spectracide® Concentrate Class Action Settlement

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving United Industries Corporation ("UIC"), manufacturer of Spectracide® Concentrate herbicide products. The proposed class action settlement establishes a $2,500,000 settlement fund. Class members may be eligible for cash payments of up to $25 per household.

On September 18th, 2019, United States District Court for the Central District of California, Judge Christina A. Snyder, preliminarily approved a settlement of a lawsuit between UIC and purchasers of Spectracide Concentrate products.

The lawsuit alleges that UIC labeled its Spectracide® Concentrate herbicide products in a manner that was misleading regarding the application rates of the products. UIC denies the allegations and any wrongdoing. To avoid the expense and distraction of litigation, the parties have reached a settlement that will provide monetary recovery as detailed below.

Class members who purchased any herbicide product sold under the "Spectracide®" tradename in a "concentrate" product form (in other words, designed to be manually mixed by consumers with water prior to use on targeted vegetation) on or after September 21, 2013 until November 1, 2019, purchased in any state, for personal or household use and not for resale or distribution, may be eligible for a cash payment of up to $6.25 in cash from the settlement fund for each valid claim submitted by a household, with a limit of four (4) claims per household.

Claims can be submitted online at the class website www.MakesUpToSettlement.com. Claims must be submitted by January 20, 2020. Class members may request to be excluded from the class ("opt out" of the settlement), comment on the settlement, or object to the settlement, but also must do so by January 20, 2020. Class members who do nothing will not receive any payment and will bound by the Court's decision.

Your rights and options – and the deadlines to exercise them – are only summarized in this press release. A Long Form Notice describes, in full, how to file a claim, object, or exclude yourself, and provides other important information. For more information and to obtain a Long Form Notice, claim form or other documents, visit www.MakesUpToSettlement.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator by emailing Contact@MakesUpToSettlement.com, or by writing to: Spectracide® Class Action Settlement, 1718 Peachtree St NW #1080, Atlanta, GA 30309, or by calling 1-888-978-8269.

SOURCE Classaura

Related Links

http://www.MakesUpToSettlement.com

