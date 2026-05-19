ClassDojo Expands Tutoring as Schools Face Ongoing Learning Gaps

Dojo Tutor connects students with certified teachers for flexible, personalized learning support beyond the classroom

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools continue to grapple with unfinished learning and persistent teacher shortages, summer is emerging as a critical—and often underutilized—opportunity to help students stay on track academically without placing additional strain on educators. In response, companies like ClassDojo are expanding access to flexible, teacher-led tutoring designed to support learning beyond the classroom.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), many U.S. students remain below pre-pandemic achievement levels in both math and reading, underscoring the ongoing need for additional academic support. At the same time, districts are being asked to accelerate progress despite limited time, staffing, and resources during the school year—driving demand for solutions that can extend learning beyond traditional classroom hours.

For elementary-aged students in particular, summer can play an important role in reinforcing foundational skills, building confidence, and helping children start the next school year on stronger footing. As a result, tutoring is increasingly being viewed as a practical strategy to support learning in a flexible, personalized way—especially when it can be delivered without adding to already full teacher workloads.

ClassDojo, a trusted partner to 90% of U.S. schools, is expanding access to its private, online Dojo Tutor, building on early results that show the impact of personalized, teacher-led support. The platform connects students with more than 2,500 certified and vetted teachers for one-on-one tutoring tailored to individual learning needs.

The focus isn't on homework help; it's on helping students make meaningful academic progress. Tutors begin by understanding where each student is, identifying gaps, and building a plan to move them forward. Through flexible, online sessions available seven days a week, students can get support in core subjects like math, reading and writing at times that work around summer schedules. That flexibility, combined with one-on-one instruction, allows students to receive the kind of focused attention that's often difficult to provide in a busy classroom.

Early results reflect that impact: many students begin to show measurable academic improvement within just a few sessions, and families report increased confidence as students build skills and momentum.

For teachers, that kind of individualized time can be hard to replicate during the school year, when classrooms are larger and time is limited. At the same time, teacher-led tutoring models offer a way to extend the impact of great teaching, while also giving educators flexible opportunities to work with students in a more individualized setting—and, for some, to supplement their income outside the traditional school day.

Heather, a Dojo Tutor who teaches 3rd–5th grade math and reading, shared one student success story that especially stands out to her. She worked with a 3rd-grade student over the summer and throughout the school year, focusing on building the student's confidence and strengthening foundational math skills. As a result, the student entered 4th grade prepared for the more challenging curriculum and quickly found her stride.

"What made this experience so memorable was seeing everything click for her early on," Heather said. "She started the school year strong, stayed ahead, and is now even beginning to tackle 5th-grade-level math. It reinforced for me how impactful consistent support and early preparation can be for a student's long-term success."

For parents, summer can bring both flexibility and stress, particularly when it comes to keeping students engaged academically. Having access to personalized support that fits around busy schedules can make it easier to maintain progress without adding pressure. District leaders are also continuing to prioritize tutoring and summer learning but often face limits around staffing and access. Flexible, teacher-led models can help extend those efforts, reaching more students and providing targeted support beyond traditional programs.

"With the right support, summer doesn't have to mean lost learning," said Patrick Pellicano, Dojo Tutor Lead, ClassDojo. "It can be a chance for students to build momentum and return to school more confident, prepared and ready to succeed."

Learn more about Dojo Tutor, including subjects, scheduling and how to get started at https://www.classdojo.com/tutoring/.

ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used in 95% of U.S. schools, ClassDojo helps teachers and families build stronger school communities through everyday communication. ClassDojo for Districts is a unified communication and engagement platform that brings everyday classroom updates and districtwide messaging into one seamless experience—helping families feel connected, students stay engaged, and school culture grows stronger. It's built with privacy at its core and available to districts at no additional cost.

Media Contact: Charlotte Andrist

Nickel Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE ClassDojo