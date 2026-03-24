ClassDojo Helps Phone-Free Schools Keep Families Connected

Launching for back-to-school 2026, ClassDojo for Districts introduces parent-student messaging, so phone-free policies don't mean disconnected families

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 states have moved to ban student cell phones in schools to protect instructional time, but the shift has created a new challenge for families and educators: how to stay connected during the school day. To address this gap, ClassDojo for Districts today is introducing parent-student messaging, a new structured, school-managed communication channel coming in back-to-school 2026 that keeps families connected without bringing phones back into classrooms.

Beginning in back-to-school 2026, parents will be able to message their child directly on any school-issued device and view teacher-student conversations—with no student phone required.

As student phone bans take hold, districts are discovering an unintended consequence: when students lose access to their phones, families lose their most immediate line of communication. Front offices are fielding a surge of calls from families, forcing staff to track down students, relay messages across the building, and manage increased interruptions throughout the school day. District leaders are now facing a new question: how do we keep families connected in a phone-free school?

ClassDojo is already used in over 90% of U.S. schools, with millions of families opening the app each day to hear from teachers and stay up to date on school life. Parent-student messaging builds on that existing foundation with no new app to download, no new vendor to evaluate, and no adoption campaign required.

"Phone-free classrooms shouldn't mean disconnected families," said Jeff Buening, General Manager at ClassDojo. "As districts limit student phone access, many are seeing increased pressure on front offices to manage parent communication and relay messages throughout the day. Messaging between teachers, students, and parents gives district leaders a clear path forward by keeping communication open within school-managed guardrails. And for districts already using ClassDojo, there's no need to add another vendor or ask families to download another app—the infrastructure, and the trust, are already in place."

When launched for back-to-school 2026, the expanded messaging will:

Allow families to send their child a message from the ClassDojo app

Deliver messages to students on school-issued devices like Chromebooks

Include teachers in every conversation

Keep all messages logged and auditable within the district's ClassDojo environment

"There is no peer-to-peer chat or social layer," Buening added. "This is designed for direct communication between parents and their children, supporting phone-free policies without reintroducing classroom distraction."

Interested districts can visit https://www.classdojo.com/districts/parent-student-messaging or contact their ClassDojo representative to learn more.

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used in 90% of U.S. schools, ClassDojo helps teachers and families build stronger school communities through everyday communication. ClassDojo for Districts is a unified communication and engagement platform that brings everyday classroom updates and districtwide messaging into one seamless experience—helping families feel connected, students stay engaged, and school culture grows stronger. It's built with privacy at its core and available to districts at no additional cost.

Media Contact: Charlotte Andrist

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SOURCE ClassDojo