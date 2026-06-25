ClassDojo Launches Website Platform That Automatically Updates School and District Sites

Connects directly to ClassDojo to keep K-12 websites current; built on the CatapultCMS infrastructure to help districts reduce costs, simplify operations, and build trust with families.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassDojo for Districts today announced ClassDojo Websites, a new school and district website platform designed specifically for K–12 systems. The platform automatically keeps school and district websites up to date by connecting directly to ClassDojo—the platform already used by millions of families and educators.

As school choice expands and districts compete for every student, a district's website is often the first impression for families—but too often, those sites are outdated, inconsistent, or difficult to maintain. With public schools losing roughly 1.8 million students since 2019, how districts present themselves matters more than ever.

ClassDojo Websites addresses these challenges by bringing website management and district communications into one connected platform, reducing manual work while ensuring families always see accurate, consistent information. Post once, and it shows up everywhere. No double-posting, no stale pages, and no extra work for staff.

"In a time when districts are competing for every student, your website is often the first, and sometimes only, impression families get," said Dr. Chad A. Stevens, Head of Partnerships & Growth at ClassDojo. "ClassDojo Websites gives every school an on-brand site that tells its story and stays current automatically by connecting to the platform families already use so what schools share every day shows up everywhere it needs to, without adding work."

The platform enables stories, events, and announcements to appear on school and district websites automatically, eliminating the need for double-posting and reducing the risk of outdated or inconsistent information.

ClassDojo Websites fits into a district's existing systems without replacing or rebuilding what's already in place. Districts save significantly compared to alternative solutions, work with one fewer vendor, and give families a consistent digital experience across every school.

Key benefits for district leaders include:

Always up-to-date websites: Content from ClassDojo automatically appears on district and school websites, ensuring families always see current information.

Post once, show everywhere: One platform connects communications, announcements, and websites — reducing operational complexity and staff workload.

Built for K–12: Designed specifically for schools, with simple editing tools, built-in permissions, and infrastructure trusted by hundreds of districts.

Accessibility without the burden: Continuous monitoring and support help districts stay aligned with ADA and WCAG 2.1 AA standards.

The platform is built on CatapultCMS, a K–12 website platform with more than 25 years of experience supporting hundreds of districts, and powered by Automattic's secure, scalable WP Cloud infrastructure.

ClassDojo Websites will roll out in phases beginning with pilot districts this summer, with broader availability planned for the 2026–27 school year.

District leaders can learn more by visiting ClassDojo for Districts.

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used in 90% of U.S. schools, ClassDojo helps teachers and families build stronger school communities through everyday communication. ClassDojo for Districts is a unified communication and engagement platform that brings everyday classroom updates and districtwide messaging into one seamless experience—helping families feel connected, students stay engaged, and school culture grows stronger. It's built with privacy at its core and available to districts at no additional cost.

About CatapultCMS

CatapultCMS is a K-12 website and communication platform founded in 2000 and trusted by schools and districts nationwide. What began as a simple, user-friendly content management system has grown into a flexible platform that helps districts manage their websites, strengthen their brand, streamline content workflows, and improve digital accessibility. Built specifically for school district needs, CatapultCMS supports ADA-focused website compliance, accessible content practices, and a powerful proprietary AI chatbot built around district website content. CatapultCMS makes it easier for schools to deliver timely, reliable, and accessible information to families and their communities. Learn more at catapultcms.com.

Media Contact: Charlotte Andrist

Nickel Communications

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Media Inquiries Only: 770-310-5244

SOURCE ClassDojo