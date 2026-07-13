ClassDojo Expands Beyond the Classroom with New Schoolwide Tools for School Leaders

New tools give school leaders more ways to engage families, strengthen school-community connections, and meet the unique communication needs of middle and high schools.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School leaders are increasingly expected to communicate across multiple channels, engage families consistently, and strengthen school culture—all while managing a growing number of tools.

In response to feedback from educators and district leaders, ClassDojo today announced a suite of new capabilities that help principals and school leaders communicate with families, strengthen school-home connections, and manage all staff outreach from a single platform.

For years, educators have known ClassDojo as a trusted classroom communication tool. Today's announcement reflects the company's continued evolution into a comprehensive schoolwide platform designed to support administrators, teachers, students, and families across entire school communities.

The new capabilities include multichannel announcements (spanning email, text, voice, and mobile app), built-in Canva newsletter creation, one-click social media posting, schoolwide engagement dashboards, and new tools for middle and high school staff to communicate directly with students—giving school leaders new ways to reach families and students, share school stories, reinforce school values, recognize and reinforce positive student behavior, understand participation trends, and increase in positive student outcomes.

"One message we've heard consistently from principals and district leaders is that they don't need another tool—they need fewer tools that work better together," said Jeff Buening, General Manager of ClassDojo. "ClassDojo has long helped teachers connect with families in the classroom. These new capabilities extend that support across the entire school community, helping school leaders communicate more effectively, strengthen family partnerships, and create stronger connections between home and school."

Schools that implement ClassDojo schoolwide see measurable gains in family engagement, including 80% of families reading their ClassDojo messages the day they are received, 25% more active families, and 20% more family-initiated messages. In addition, three in four principals say ClassDojo makes it easier to build positive school culture and reinforce student behavior expectations.

The new features help schools:

Reach more families through multichannel announcements that allow administrators to write a message once and distribute it across app and email channels, with additional communication options available for district partners via SMS & voice calls.

that allow administrators to write a message once and distribute it across app and email channels, with additional communication options available for district partners via SMS & voice calls. Create polished HTML newsletters and announcements in minutes with built-in Canva integration and send them out efficiently through ClassDojo channels .

send them out efficiently through ClassDojo channels Extend school communications to social media through one-click posting capabilities .

. Gain visibility into family and teacher engagement through a schoolwide engagement dashboard that helps leaders identify opportunities for support and connection.

that helps leaders identify opportunities for support and connection. Support the unique needs of secondary schools with a more mature user experience, multi-class communication tools, and secure teacher-to-student messaging for eligible schools.

The enhancements are designed to help school leaders address one of their most pressing goals: building stronger connections between schools and families. Messages on ClassDojo automatically translate into more than 190 languages, helping schools communicate more effectively with multilingual families and ensuring more parents and caregivers can stay informed and engaged in their children's education.

The release also expands ClassDojo's support for middle and high schools, introducing tools and experiences designed specifically for secondary educators, students, and families.

All of the new school leader features will be available for the 2026–27 school year. ClassDojo will continue to be free for schools, teachers, and families.

For more information, visit https://www.classdojo.com/school-leaders/

About ClassDojo



ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used in 95% of U.S. schools, ClassDojo helps teachers and families build stronger school communities through everyday communication. ClassDojo for Districts is a unified communication and engagement platform that brings everyday classroom updates and districtwide messaging into one seamless experience—helping families feel connected, students stay engaged, and school culture grows stronger. It's built with privacy at its core and available to districts at no additional cost.

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SOURCE ClassDojo