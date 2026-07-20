ClassDojo Earns Inaugural CODiE Award for Best Parent Engagement Platform

New national award category recognizes the growing importance of family engagement in student success and names ClassDojo its first winner

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family engagement has become one of the most important priorities for schools and districts and now it has its own national award.

ClassDojo today announced it has earned the inaugural 2026 CODiE Award for Best Parent Engagement Platform, becoming the first recipient of the new category established by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) to recognize innovation in strengthening family-school partnerships.

Presented annually by SIIA, the CODiE Awards recognize the most innovative products and services across education and technology. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by independent educators, administrators, and industry experts who evaluate each solution for innovation, functionality, market impact, and overall value. Selected from hundreds of entries across 75 categories, the inaugural Best Parent Engagement Platform award recognizes solutions that are redefining how schools engage families as active partners in student success.

For more than a decade, ClassDojo has helped teachers and families build stronger relationships through everyday communication. Today, the platform is used in 95% of U.S. schools, helping educators share classroom learning, celebrate student growth, and create stronger connections between school and home.

Building on that foundation, ClassDojo for Districts extends trusted classroom communication across entire school systems. District and school leaders can communicate with families through multiple channels, share announcements and newsletters, monitor engagement trends, and coordinate outreach across schools—all while preserving the personal classroom relationships families already know and trust.

Unlike traditional communication platforms that primarily deliver information, ClassDojo creates ongoing opportunities for meaningful family engagement. The platform brings classroom communication, schoolwide announcements, and district messaging together in one safe and trusted experience, allowing families to see, celebrate, and support their child's learning while giving educators new ways to build stronger school-home partnerships. Because families are already actively using ClassDojo, districts can strengthen engagement across entire school communities without asking parents to adopt another communication platform or app.

"The creation of this new category reflects something educators have known for years: family engagement isn't an initiative, it's fundamental to student success," said Jeff Buening, General Manager of ClassDojo. "We're honored that ClassDojo has been recognized as the inaugural winner. Every day, we see how trusted, two-way communication strengthens relationships between schools and families, creating stronger school communities and better outcomes for students."

The platform also helps schools create more inclusive communities. Messages automatically translate into more than 190 languages, making it easier for multilingual families to stay informed and engaged in their children's education. Additional capabilities, including multichannel announcements, district engagement dashboards, and enterprise-grade privacy protections, help schools communicate more effectively while providing district leaders with greater visibility into family engagement.

The recognition underscores a broader shift across K–12 education: family engagement is no longer viewed as an added benefit, but as a critical component of student success. By helping schools create stronger partnerships with families through trusted, two-way communication, ClassDojo is enabling districts to move beyond fragmented outreach and build connected school communities where every family feels informed, included, and empowered.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

A complete list of the 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners.

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used in 95% of U.S. schools, ClassDojo helps teachers and families build stronger school communities through everyday communication. ClassDojo for Districts is a unified communication and engagement platform that brings everyday classroom updates and districtwide messaging into one seamless experience—helping families feel connected, students stay engaged, and school culture grows stronger. It's built with privacy at its core and available to districts at no additional cost.

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SOURCE ClassDojo