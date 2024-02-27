ClassDojo Unveils First-Ever District Offering to Help District Leaders Build Engaged School Communities

Built with school districts, for school districts, ClassDojo for Districts helps leaders build close-knit school communities and increase student engagement with district-level security and controls, and tangible insights —all for free.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassDojo, the community-building platform of choice for 95% of K-8 schools in the U.S., and in a further 180 countries, today announced the launch of ClassDojo for Districts. Over the last decade, tens of millions of teachers, kids and families have relied on ClassDojo to build close-knit, happy classroom communities. Built in collaboration with district leaders, ClassDojo for Districts provides seamless single sign-on capabilities, personalized support, and more insight into school and family engagement. This new product offers districts a beautiful, simple, safe—and free—platform to enable the central office to build positive and engaged school communities.

"From day one, our mission has been to give every child an education they love. We started by helping teachers, families, and kids come together as deeply engaged classroom communities," said Sam Chaudhary, co-founder and CEO of ClassDojo. "School leaders and district leaders share this mission. In recent years, we've heard from more and more of them. Having seen ClassDojo in action in individual classrooms, they wanted to go beyond to create deeply engaged school communities in every school across their district. The team got to work, and obsessed over solving this for them. Today, we're proud to unveil the result: ClassDojo for Districts is everything people love about ClassDojo, now with everything districts need."

Across the country, superintendents and school leaders are grappling with re-building strong school communities in the wake of the pandemic--resulting in increased classroom behavioral disruptions, rising absenteeism, teacher burnout, and family disconnection. In a recent survey by the Education Advisory Board, 80% of superintendents reported that student behavior has worsened over the last four years, and 74% reported that parent communication has become more disrespectful. ClassDojo for Districts makes it simple for administrators to help schools and families stay engaged, all on a private, secure platform that districts can trust—and that tens of millions of teachers, kids and families already love and use.

"The evidence is clear: consistent two-way engagement between school and families has a tremendous impact on every child's success. That's why we chose ClassDojo—it's the preferred way for our elementary and middle school families and teachers to communicate and build community," said Daniel Mateo, Assistant Superintendent of School Choice and Parental Options at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The first cohort of ClassDojo districts will have access to the following:

Enhanced, district-level privacy and security compliance

Access controls with single sign-on (SSO) and rostering

Complete oversight over school functionality

Detailed family and school engagement reports

Training for staff and administrators

Personalized, world class support

ClassDojo for Districts is launching alongside a select group of initial partners. The initial cohort includes some of the country's largest school systems like Miami Dade County Public Schools and Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland, as well as districts across the country like Spring Independent School District in Texas, Citrus County Public Schools in Florida, and Dare County Schools in North Carolina.

"ClassDojo is a central piece of our district's approach to both family engagement and positive school culture. ClassDojo makes it possible for thousands of families to communicate, including in their preferred language," said Shane Strubhart, the Chief of Communications at Spring Independent School District in Houston, Texas. "It's a win-win for our district: teachers love how engaging it is for kids, and families love how easy it is to communicate on ClassDojo. As a district partner, we can now understand the engagement happening throughout our whole district, and support and celebrate our schools."

ClassDojo has always been free for teachers and schools, and the new district offering will be free for district partners. ClassDojo's business model enables families to optionally unlock extra features at home, enabling the classroom app and district platform to remain free.

ClassDojo started as an app loved by teachers, kids, and families to build community and communicate by sharing the most important moments of the school day through pictures, videos, messages, and more. It has grown to become the world's most popular communication app for kids, their teachers, and their families. In the U.S. alone, one in six families with kids in K-8 use ClassDojo. And globally, ClassDojo serves over 51 million children—one in 20 kids on Earth—across 180 countries.

To learn more about ClassDojo for Districts, and explore participation in the first cohort, visit: https://www.classdojo.com/districts/ .

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child on earth an education they love. Its flagship app is the #1 communication app for children, teachers, and families globally; they use it to stay connected, sharing through the school day with photos, videos, messages, and activities. ClassDojo serves over 95% of K-8 schools in the U.S. and over 51 million kids in classrooms in 180 countries every month. The company has been recognized by Forbes , Inc. and Fast Company for innovation and is a top 100 Y Combinator company . To learn more, visit classdojo.com , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter , or read about ClassDojo's thesis .

SOURCE ClassDojo