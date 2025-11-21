Classic Automation Expands Online Catalog with Nearly 80,000 New Industrial Parts and Conditions in 2025

WEBSTER, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Automation, a global supplier of new and legacy industrial electronic spare parts and repairs, has expanded its already extensive online catalog with the addition of more than 74,000 new parts and conditions. This major update reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to keeping the world's production running by providing reliable access to both current and discontinued automation products.

The newly added inventory includes parts from leading manufacturers such as Allen-Bradley, Siemens, Omron, Mitsubishi, Baldor, ABB, and many others. As these brands continue to release next-generation software and hardware—often retiring older product lines—Classic Automation remains a trusted resource for maintaining and extending the life of these critical systems.

A key example is the Siemens S7-300 product line, which continues to be phased out across many facilities. Classic Automation not only supports this legacy system but has also expanded its expertise and testing capabilities to include the newer Siemens S7-1200 and S7-1500 platforms. These updates reflect the company's ongoing investment in technician training, system-specific test systems, and broadened parts availability to meet evolving customer needs and extend the lifecycle of installed systems.

Industrial control systems are designed for longevity, but as components become scarce or unsupported, maintaining uptime becomes increasingly challenging. Classic Automation addresses this problem by continuously expanding its inventory and repair capabilities—ensuring that no system, new or old, falls through the cracks of obsolescence.

Beyond sourcing hard-to-find components, Classic Automation also combats another widespread industry issue: inconsistent quality among refurbished legacy parts. The company operates advanced in-house testing facilities where expert technicians inspect, repair, and certify each part to meet stringent standards for reliability, safety, and performance.

From modern control platforms to long-retired systems, Classic Automation provides repairs, refurbishment, part sourcing, and expert support to help manufacturers reduce downtime and maximize the life of their equipment.

This continued growth and technical investment reaffirm Classic Automation's core vision: Keeping the World's Production Running.

Contact:

Classic Automation LLC

800 Salt Road, Webster, NY 14580

1.585.241.6010

SOURCE Classic Automation