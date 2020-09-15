Classic Brands CEO Scott Burger to Participate in Jefferies 2020 Home Retail Summit

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Brands, ("Classic" or the "Company"), a leading designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, today announced that its CEO Scott Burger will participate in today's invite-only Jefferies 2020 Home Retail Summit as a panelist on The Sleep Economy In A Post-COVID World. The panel will focus on where the sleep economy stands today, where it's headed, and how companies are positioning themselves for continued growth in the industry. This is the second consecutive year that Mr. Burger and Classic have been invited to participate in this prestigious event.

"Maintaining pace with the ever-evolving needs and interests of the American consumer is an endless mission," said Mr. Burger. "In the past two years, we have successfully built-out our supply chain, digital platform and ecommerce offerings, while simultaneously expanding our product lines in key furniture verticals in order to position the Company for future success. This approach has allowed us to evolve in lock-step with the American consumer, which in turn has led to enhanced opportunities for our partners and customers, and ultimately significant year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth for Classic. I'm honored to participate in another great Jefferies event, and to share insights into Classic's perspective on the future of the sleep products industry, as well as our proven formula for success, with peers and members of the investment community."

Scott Burger is a seasoned executive and corporate director with more than 20 years' experience building, transforming and leading public and private consumer goods companies across a diverse spectrum of industry lines. Throughout his career, Mr. Burger has established a strong record of success in the C-Suite and the boardroom, having raised the revenues of multiple companies from below $100MM to above $1B. Prior to Classic, Mr. Burger served as the President of the Americas at Pandora Jewelry ("Pandora"), where he was credited with driving Pandora's transformation from an entrepreneurial organization to a major global brand. Prior to his work at Pandora, Mr. Burger held senior leadership positions with Giant Food and Ryder Systems. Mr. Burger currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors for global lifestyle brand Alex and Ani, as well as the chairman of the American Mattress Alliance, a group of sleep and lifestyle product companies dedicated to providing high-quality products to American consumers with an emphasis on continued innovation and accessibility. He is the recipient of an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, The Daily Record's Most Admired CEO Award, the World Trade Center Institute's International Business Leadership Award, and the Influential Leaders Award. Mr. Burger completed an executive education program at Harvard Business School, holds an MBA in finance and marketing from Loyola College, and a BS from the University of Baltimore.

ABOUT CLASSIC BRANDS

Founded in 1971 with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland and distribution capabilities nationwide, Classic Brands is a leading designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, with a focus on the finest quality mattresses. The company has a long history of providing product development, sourcing, and logistics services to a diverse set of leading retail customers throughout the U.S. Classic Brands is constantly seeking to deliver quality and comfort at an affordable price. The company uses the finest materials from around the world including all-natural and high-performance covers, Talalay and Dunlop latex, memory foam, gel-infused memory foam, innerspring and wrapped coil hybrids. Classic Brands is committed to being on the cutting edge of designing and producing innovative products for people to sleep healthier. Its sleep systems are designed to help achieve the maximum benefit from each night of sleep. For more information, visit www.ClassicBrands.com.

