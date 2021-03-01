Classic Brands Names Matthew Sibole As New Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Brands , ("Classic" or the "Company"), a leading designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, has named Matthew Sibole as its new Chief Financial Officer. Sibole will serve as a principal member of Classic's executive leadership team, providing his strategic insights and financial expertise as the Company continues to expand.

Scott Burger, CEO of Classic Brands, said, "After an extensive search, we're pleased to have found a trusted partner in Matt. Matt is an effective functional leader with decades of experience building successful teams, implementing first-rate processes and systems, and driving profitable growth across various situations and organizations. As our new CFO, Matt will oversee and streamline our financial processes as the Company continues to move forward."

Sibole is a proven executive leader with extensive experience in Fortune 50 and private equity-backed manufacturing companies. Throughout his twenty-year career, Sibole has served in a variety of finance, commercial, and operations roles for companies including APEX Tool Group, Stanley Black & Decker, EnTrans International, General Electric, Schneider Electric and IBM. Sibole holds an Executive MBA from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

"I am honored to be joining Classic Brands' powerhouse team at such an exciting time for both the company and the industry," said Sibole. "Together, I look forward to continuing to improve Classic's positioning in a rapidly changing market, increasing profitability, and streamlining the Company's financials as Classic continues to grow and evolve."

Founded in 1971 with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland and distribution capabilities nationwide, Classic Brands is a leading designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, with a focus on the finest quality mattresses. The company has a long history of providing product development, sourcing, and logistics services to a diverse set of leading retail customers throughout the U.S. Classic Brands is constantly seeking to deliver quality and comfort at an affordable price. The company uses the finest materials from around the world, including all-natural and high-performance covers, Talalay and Dunlop latex, memory foam, gel-infused memory foam, innerspring and wrapped coil hybrids. Classic Brands is committed to being on the cutting edge of designing and producing innovative products for people to sleep healthier. Its sleep systems are designed to help achieve the maximum benefit from each night of sleep. For more information, visit www.ClassicBrands.com .

