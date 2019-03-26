Classic Brands Turns to Former Pandora Jewelry Leader As New CEO; Founder Zippelli Will Be Chief Innovation Officer

BALTIMORE, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to execute its strategic plan to innovate further the affordable sleep products industry, scale agile manufacturing and secure its leadership role in omni-channel retailing, Classic Brands ("Classic") announced today it was turning to former Pandora Jewelry President of the Americas Scott Burger to be its new CEO. Founder and CEO Mike Zippelli will become chief innovation officer and lead director of the company.

Mr. Burger is a senior executive with nearly 20 years' experience successfully growing public and private consumer goods companies. At Pandora Jewelry he was credited with driving the company's transformation from an entrepreneurial organization to a major global brand. In the process, he doubled the company's revenue in less than five years.

This will be a return to Classic for Mr. Burger, who served as its chief financial officer from 2004-2007. Earlier in his career, Mr. Burger served in executive positions with Giant Food and Ryder Systems.

"We have seen tremendous growth in our business over the past two years that requires adding top management talent to our bench. Scott has distinguished himself as a terrific chief executive and, combined with his knowledge of our company and industry, will lead us to even greater success," said Mr. Zippelli. "This move enables me to give up day-to-day responsibility and to focus on sourcing, product development and customer relations for the company as we expand our business, diversify our customer base and accelerate our go-to-market strategy."

"This is a tremendous honor and a wonderful opportunity," said Mr. Burger. "Over the last 30 years Mike turned Classic Brands into an industry leader, bringing innovation and technology to what had largely been an outmoded industry. That Mike is entrusting me with so much of his legacy is humbling. In my role as CEO, my focus will be on diversifying our customer base, enhancing and expediting our growth strategy, and positioning the company to compete in a rapidly changing marketplace. I am confident that we have the products, know-how, and talent to grow our success."

Mr. Burger completed the executive education program at Harvard Business School, earned an MBA in Finance/Marketing from Loyola College and has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Baltimore. He will be leading a strong and established Classic Brands team including Dan Dietz (chief revenue officer), Mark Owen (executive vice president of sales and business development) and Keith Bluestein (executive vice president of merchandizing and product development).

Classic Brands, which provides high-quality, cutting-edge bedding products at affordable prices, has been no stranger to the spotlight in recent months. Today's announcement marks another in a long line of recent advancements by the Company, including the introduction of "first scan" technology – an advanced tracking system benefiting both consumers and brick-and-mortar retailers; an expansion of its boxed bedding offerings (Roost collection and Chic Couture collection); and expanding its existing show room in Las Vegas (NV), and adding new show rooms in High Point (NC) and New York City (NY).

About Classic Brands

Classic Brands uses the finest materials from around the world including all-natural and high-performance covers, Talalay and Dunlop latex, memory foam, gel-infused memory foam, innerspring and wrapped coil hybrid. Classic's line of gel-memory foam and hybrid mattresses, with various luxurious constructions, represents the fastest growing segment of the bedding market. Classic Brands is committed to being on the cutting edge of designing and producing innovative products for people to sleep more healthfully. Its sleep systems are designed to help you get the maximum benefit out of each night of sleep. Learn more at: http://www.classicbrands.com

