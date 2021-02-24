Classic Carriers Logistics Warehousing just got Cooler

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tippmann Innovation (Ti), breaks ground at Classic Carriers Logistics Warehousing facility in Greenville, OH. Classic is expanding their existing location to include 1,850,000 cubic feet of cutting-edge freezer space. This project is expected to be complete in early 2022. Rob Adams, Ti Partner, "Working with Jim and Luke Subler has been awesome these past few years. They are committed to grow their freezer business and all of us at Ti are excited to be a part of their success."

Classic Carriers Logistics Warehouse Rendering - Ti Design Build

Because Classic's Greenville facility is located between the bustling regional hubs of Indianapolis and Cincinnati, this expansion provides Classic the ability to meet the rapidly growing needs for storage and services for temperature-controlled carriers.

"This expansion will go hand-in-hand with our existing refrigerated carrier and logistics business and working with Tippmann Innovation on this project has been great; we are excited to be moving on to the next phase of the building process," said Jim Subler

Through Ti's experience with advanced engineering, planning, better design, smarter products, and new technologies, this facility will not only be innovative, but more efficient and effective in meeting the demands of cold chain users.

About Classic Carriers: Classic Carriers Logistics and Warehousing, Inc. is a full-service, asset-based transportation provider offering carrier, logistics and warehousing services from locations in Versailles and Greenville, Ohio. As a family-owned and operated company, Classic Carriers has more than three decades of experience in logistics management and pride ourselves on top-notch customer service. Classic Carriers has food-grade frozen storage that includes short- and long-term storage options. Their greatest strength is our ability to adapt Their resources to customer's needs. Efficient. Reliable. On-time.

About Tippmann Innovation ('Ti'): Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning, and operations guidance. Ti's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti has offices in Florida and Indiana.

