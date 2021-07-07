Classic Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles Now Open for Bidding after HiBid Closes $35 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $35 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with over 390,000 lots sold in 1,045 online-only and webcast auctions. From June 28th through July 4th, an average of 813,000 bidders placed 1.3 million bids each day. Items currently up for bidding on the site include late model and classic cars, antique pickup trucks, new electric moped scooters, rare coins, real estate, lawn and garden tools, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

June 28th-July 4th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $35,359,656

Gross Merchandise Volume: $52,395,418

Lots Sold: 392,841

Online-Only Auctions: 985

Webcast Auctions: 60

Average Bidders Per Day: 813,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.3 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Unreserved Barnim Car Collection

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 25th-July 14th

Seller: Shackelton Auctions Inc.

View Auction Items

Dispersal Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 22nd-July 14th

Seller: Hessney Auction Company, Ltd.

View Auction Items

Calgary Huge Electric Bike & Scooter Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: March 13th-July 10th

Seller: Reid's Auction Canada Inc.

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Related Links

https://hibid.com

