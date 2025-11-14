Classic Chevrolet Steps Up to Host Signing Day Ceremony for Grapevine High School Senior

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Chevrolet opened its showroom to host a special National Letter of Intent signing ceremony for Audrey Antinone, a Grapevine High School senior who committed to play Division I volleyball at the University of New Haven.

The ceremony was organized after Antinone was informed she would not be allowed to participate in Grapevine High School's official National Signing Day event. Despite playing three years of volleyball for the school, Antinone was excluded from the ceremony due to not being on the current team roster this year.

"Every student-athlete deserves to be celebrated for their hard work and achievements," said Tom Durant, owner of Classic Chevrolet. "We were honored to provide Audrey with the recognition she has earned through years of dedication to her sport."

Antinone shared her disappointment on social media after learning about the school's practice, which limits Signing Day participation to current student-athletes actively competing in UIL-sanctioned sports.

Antinone's signing ceremony at Classic Chevrolet provided her with the celebratory moment she deserved as she prepares to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level.

