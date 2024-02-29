Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating for Use at All Locations

The multi-site operator's nearly 300 U.S. facilities can now leverage Mitchell's technology to support its delivery of proper, safe and efficient collision repairs.

SAN DIEGO and ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, and Classic Collision, LLC, one of the top four largest MSOs in the nation, today announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement. The enterprise licensing agreement gives all current and future Classic Collision locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures as well as the company's Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) calculator.

A Mitchell customer since 2013, Classic Collision already has nearly 100 repair facilities using Mitchell Cloud Estimating. The remaining locations will be onboarded by the end of Q1 2024.

"Classic Collision has experienced exponential growth over the last few years, and we are thrilled to support the organization's ongoing expansion," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "With the aid of Mitchell's innovative technology, Classic Collision can take advantage of new tools designed to help return customers to the road safely while continuing to grow its U.S. footprint."

Released in 2017, Mitchell Cloud Estimating allows repairers to write comprehensive appraisals of collision-damaged passenger, commercial and specialty vehicles. They can then upload photos, submit estimates and communicate with insurance partners and customers using the Mitchell platform. Created to significantly reduce time spent on research, Mitchell Cloud Estimating features Integrated Repair Procedures that surface OEM information critical to restoring the vehicle to pre-accident condition as the estimate is written. With the company's PDR calculator, estimators can also quickly determine the cost of minor dents, dings and body creases and add them to the appraisal.

Classic Collision is the second U.S. multi-site operator to sign an enterprise license agreement for Mitchell Cloud Estimating. Additional information about the solution is available on the Mitchell website.

About Classic Collision

Classic Collision was established in 1983 in Atlanta, Ga., with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. We do this by employing the best talent and using the highest-quality materials. Classic Collision is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services. For over 40 years, Classic Collision has put customer satisfaction first in all we do. We are proud to provide high-quality auto body repairs with properly trained technicians and the appropriate equipment. We hold numerous manufacturer certifications and factory-direct training, which makes us a leader in comprehensive collision repair.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

