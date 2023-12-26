Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo Expands to Offer Enhanced Dental Services and Technology

News provided by

Dr. Brian Chan

26 Dec, 2023, 08:47 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo, under the leadership of Dr. Brian Chan, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its comprehensive dental office, doubling its facility size to better serve the community and surrounding areas.

This expansion not only accommodates more patients but also introduces cutting-edge technology and advanced services, including dental implant procedures.

Continue Reading
Rancho Bernardo Dentist
Rancho Bernardo Dentist

Dr. Brian Chan and his team are dedicated to providing top-quality dental care, and this expansion reaffirms their commitment to the community's oral health. With the addition of dental implant services, Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo is now a one-stop destination for a wide range of dental needs, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care and convenience.

The enhanced facility and technology upgrades will improve the overall patient experience, offering state-of-the-art equipment and the latest dental advancements. Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo looks forward to continuing to serve the community with a renewed commitment to excellence in dental care.

For more information about Classic Dental Smiles of Rancho Bernardo and their expanded services, please visit classicdentalsmiles.com or contact (858) 485-6781 to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Brian Chan
Classic Dental Smiles
(858) 485-6781
[email protected] 

SOURCE Dr. Brian Chan

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.