Classic Football Shirts to Accelerate U.S. Business by Adding Wrexham A.F.C. Co-Owner Rob McElhenney, Two-Time FIFA World Cup Winner Alex Morgan and Wasserman Ventures to Its Investor Roster

MANCHESTER, England and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Football Shirts, the global hub to buy authentic football shirts, has added sports and media powerhouses to its investor roster on the heels of a growth equity investment from The Chernin Group (TCG), as they look to rapidly expand their U.S. business in the run-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The new strategic partners include Emmy-winning television creator, entrepreneur and Wrexham A.F.C. Co-Owner Rob McElhenney and his More Better Ventures, two-time FIFA World Cup and Olympic Gold Medal winner Alex Morgan and her Trybe Ventures, and Wasserman Ventures, the investment arm of global sports, music, entertainment and culture company Wasserman. Stu Holden, lead TV analyst for FOX Soccer and former USMNT and Premier League player, and tech executive and sports investor (Leeds United, Unrivaled Basketball League), Dan Rosensweig, also joined. Each are loyal Classic Football Shirts customers and leaders in the massive consumer adoption of global football culture.

This additional investment comes at a time of rapid expansion for Classic Football Shirts, which has been profitable since its inception in 2006. The business has seen an accelerated annual growth rate since TCG's investment, including in the U.S., which is its fastest growing market, at greater than 100% annually. Classic Football Shirts has scaled organically, propelled by a community-centric approach that has created a cult following of football fans who until recently, primarily resided in the UK and Western Europe. The investment continues the brand's U.S. expansion focus and furthers a commitment to bring its authentic collection of rare vintage, match-worn, and current season football apparel to even more American fans.

Classic Football Shirts opened its first U.S. retail store door on Canal Street in New York City in May, which so far has closely mirrored the success of its Manchester, UK and London, UK flagship stores – with frequent lines out the door. Building on this momentum, the company plans to open additional stores in key U.S. cities including Los Angeles in October, forge strategic partnerships with influencers and brands to enhance community engagement, and offer fans experiential activations to cement its market leadership and create a memorable customer experience.

"Our new partners are pioneering investors in global businesses that intersect sports, entertainment and culture. Each one brings incredible foresight, a passion for the game, and a true understanding of football culture," said Doug Bierton, Co-founder and CEO of Classic Football Shirts. "Their support marks a major milestone for our brand and validates the team's hard work and dedication. We're looking forward to opportunities to collaborate with this talented group, and remain committed to continuing to deliver the best of football culture to our expanding American audience."

Alex Morgan, one of the most renowned football players in the world, is uniquely positioned to accelerate the growth of Classic Football Shirts' women's business. Rob McElhenney is best known for his work on the award-winning TV series Welcome to Wrexham and the cultural phenomenon series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as his business prowess in revitalizing Wrexham A.F.C. to a globally recognized club. He's played a pivotal role in bridging British and American culture to make football both exciting and accessible to fans around the country. Rob recognized Wrexham's potential long before its rise, and is now similarly foreseeing the impact of football shirts in American culture and the global appeal of the sport.

"Classic Football Shirts has built something truly special – an organically grown, highly profitable brand that resonates deeply with football fans around the world," said McElhenney. "I felt this from the moment I purchased my first shirt over three years ago. This is an incredible opportunity to deliver the best possible experience to football fans and collectors worldwide".

"CFS is an exciting market leader at a pivotal moment for the sport of football. The investment aligns perfectly with our strategy of elevating the fan experience through authentic, relatable, and shareable storytelling," said Caroline Hutchinson, Principal, More Better Ventures.

TV programs like Ted Lasso and Welcome to Wrexham have brought the sport into more American living rooms, and awareness and excitement for the global sport is expected to continue leading up to the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. The newest investment partners are instrumental to this growth. Their support not only amplifies Classic Football Shirts' vision for the future but positions them at the forefront of the sport.

"CFS is a true embodiment of how fandom reaches across sports, fashion and culture, giving fans the ability to connect with their favorite teams, players and moments," said Darren Ross, Managing Director, Wasserman Ventures. "Their business greatly complements the industries we touch, and we are excited to utilize our diverse suite of offerings to help CFS continue to grow."

Classic Football Shirts is the global hub to buy authentic football shirts. The company was founded in 2006 in Manchester, UK by Doug Bierton and Matthew Dale – and later joined by Gary Bierton, who share a love of the sport and its culture. In 2024, the team added an all star roster of investor partners prominently known in the sports and entertainment industry including The Chernin Group (TCG), Wrexham A.F.C. Co-Owner Rob McElhenney, FIFA World Cup and Olympic Gold Medal winner Alex Morgan, and Wasserman Ventures. Classic Football Shirts has the largest collection of authentic football shirts in the world, from timeless classics to elusive vintage finds and some of the game's most iconic shirts. A dedication to curation and authentication, deep knowledge of the history, and a genuine passion for the sport has been the driving force behind Classic Football Shirts' success and rapidly growing global customer base. Explore the extensive collection of football shirts and join the community of fans and enthusiasts at www.classicfootballshirts.co.uk.

