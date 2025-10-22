Classic Harbor Line Winter 2025 Public Cruise Programming

Scenic Holiday Music Cruises, Spectacular New Year's Eve & Seal Sightings on Deck

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in mid-November, Classic Harbor Line will launch the East Coast's widest variety of ongoing holiday public programming, winter eco-tours, New Year's Eve and Day celebrations on board festively decorated 1920s-style motor yachts, which feature cozy wood-accented cabin interiors and large observatory windows for panoramic views of the iconic New York City and Boston skylines.

Classic Harbor Line offers a wide variety of Christmas and holiday themed live music and sightseeing cruises, plus a signature winter nature eco-tour, on custom crafted 1920s-style motor yachts in the waters in Manhattan and Boston and seasonal sailing on schooner America 2.0 in Key West.

Beginning November 17, Classic Harbor Line New York offers up to a dozen (12) holiday experiences, including a new Monday-night exclusive Holiday Wine, Cheese and Light Bites cruise, during which guests are treated to indulgent savory and sweet holiday treats, each expertly paired with a wine, on a 1.5-hour voyage along Manhattan's epic nighttime skyline. The popular weekend Around Manhattan Holiday Brunch Cruise features a gourmet three-course prix fixe menu including a buffet of pastries and bagels and family-style platters of savory seasonal dishes during a relaxing 2.75-hour cruise, starting on November 22.

Classic Harbor Line New York Cocoa and Carols cruises start on November 21 for Christmas in NYC, with daytime departures ideal for local and visiting families and kids, and sunset and evening departures perfect for a holiday office outing, gathering of friends or a romantic way to heighten holiday spirits. These 1.5-hour Christmas cruises feature live instrumentalists and vocal performers who have graced the stages of Broadway, the Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center and numerous renowned jazz clubs. The Cocoa and Carols Christmas cruises include an instrumental Holiday Live Jazz cruise, Sing-Along Cocoa and Carols cruise featuring mainly secular holiday songs, and a Holy Cocoa and Carols cruise with traditional hymns and carols. Other holiday season offerings include the family-friendly Statue & Skyline Holiday Cocoa cruise, along with a Sunset Holiday Cocoa cruise and the New York City Lights Holiday Cocoa cruise. House-made special recipe hot cocoa can be spiked for adults 21 and over, who can also order specialty holiday cocktails.

The Classic Harbor Line New York eco-tour program continues this winter with the Urban Naturalist Seals, Seabirds and Winter Wildlife tour, a 2 hour, 45-minute cruise south under the Verrazzano Bridge to the Swinburne and Hoffman Islands, a destination for harbor and gray seals and migrating seabirds (starting December 15, then select Saturdays and Sundays, January through March). Guests can relax inside the comfortable, temperature controlled cabin and enjoy the view or bundle up and venture out onto the deck for sightseeing.

Beginning November 28, Classic Harbor Line Boston has festive lineup of public cruises for the winter months aboard NORTHERN LIGHTS, a turn-of-the century inspired yacht with a spacious, heated interior salon trimmed with holiday boughs and ornaments for Christmas in Boston. The three featured holiday experiences include a Cocoa and Carols Holiday Cruise, with live instrumentalists and singers and up to three departures daily, five days of the week, the Holiday Sunset Cruise offered three days a week and the weekend Holiday Brunch Cruise.

For a warmer holiday escape, Classic Harbor Line Key West begins its holiday sailing program on December 19 aboard America 2.0 with their merry Cocoa and Carols Live Christmas Music cruise, and special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Sunset sails and a Christmas Day Brunch sail. Special featured events for Classic Harbor Line Key West are the Astronomer Guided Stargazing Cruise, which is offered monthly during the waning crescent moon for optimal visibility of the starry night, and the Key West Lighted Boat Holiday Parade, for which America 2.0 will be festively adorned with colorful holiday lights and 50% of the ticket sales are donated to local non-profit Reef Relief.

Classic Harbor Line began in 1994 with one vessel, the original ADIRONDACK, carrying up to 49 guests as it sailed in the Narragansett Bay of Newport, RI. Today, the construction of a 15th boat is underway for the New York City location at Chelsea Piers 62: the 114-foot, all wood MANHATTAN III -- a 1920s inspired classic power yacht that will deliver greater capacity for the signature Around Manhattan Architecture tours, Brunch Cruises, Eco Tours and Private Charters. Iconic landmark vistas and personalized hospitality are tenets of Classic Harbor Line.

