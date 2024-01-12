Classic Homes Launches The Portrait Collection at Greenways at Sand Creek, Offering Contemporary Urban Living in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Homes announces the debut of its latest innovation in new home design, the Portrait Collection. Located in the heart of Colorado Springs in the up-and-coming Greenways at Sand Creek community, the Portrait Collection stands out with distinctive Single Family Residences ranging from 1,543 sq. ft. to 2,391 sq. ft. with optional Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) adding an additional 560 to 600 sq. ft. of living space, providing endless possibilities such as multi-generational living or separate tenant accommodations and potential additional income. Starting in the $500s, these properties are a remarkable addition to the housing market and offer an innovative and fresh approach to urban living. The Portrait Collection offers three different floorplans with Modern, Farmhouse, and Cottage style exteriors. Construction of these homes began in the fall of 2023 with many homes now complete and available for immediate move-in. Homebuyers who choose to build a home from the ground up have the opportunity to select their lot, flooprlan, structural and interior design options.

Portrait Collection ADU by Classic Homes - Colorado Portrait Collection by Classic Homes - Living Room - Colorado Springs ADU property Portrait Collection by Classic Homes - ADU Living Suite - Colorado Springs

"The product development team at Classic Homes understands the importance of attainable housing and design flexibility in today's housing market and this new product is a game changer for Colorado Springs," says Kim Sandoval, Director of Corporate Marketing. "The option to add an ADU or multi-generational living space gives homeowners the freedom to personalize their home to fit their lifestyle needs while simultaneously building a real estate portfolio and potential rental income."

The Greenways at Sand Creek community is a testament to Classic Homes' commitment to quality and innovation, a result of their monumental redevelopment effort in 2020. The redevelopment and transformation of the former Springs Ranch golf course into a thriving residential community showcases the company's vision for the future of urban living. The neighborhood's location allows easy access to the Powers Corridor and is within walking distance to the First & Main Town Center, providing residents with local employment, shopping, dining, and recreational facilities.

The community also features the expansive Greenways Community Park, a fantastic amenity with a pond, an event pavilion, play areas, picnic spaces, open fields, and a hammock garden. Explore the endless possibilities that Classic Homes' Portrait Collection offers and experience the ultimate in versatile living.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, visit the Greenways Sales Center at 3575 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922 or online at https://classichomes.com/project/greenways-portrait-collection/ or call (719) 249-8212.

About Classic Homes: Classic Homes is a leading home builder and land developer in Colorado Springs, with 35 years in the industry. They specialize in delivering innovative, high-quality homes tailored to the unique needs and lifestyles of their clients. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship, customer service, and sustained excellence, Classic Homes builds distinguished communities that stand the test of time.

SOURCE Classic Homes