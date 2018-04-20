Classic Jazz At The Philharmonic Titles Featuring Ella Fitzgerald, Lester Young And Oscar Peterson Revived With New Vinyl Reissues

Granz spun off Jazz at the Philharmonic into a series of album releases, which preserved historic performances from the JATP concerts. Granz licensed many of those live recordings to Mercury Records and later issued them on his own labels, Norgran, Clef and Verve. In the 1980s, Verve reached into the vault for an additional series of releases that included previously unissued performances. The JATP recordings have since attained legendary status, a status that was confirmed in 2010, when the series was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry, which annually selects recordings that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

On April 20, Verve Records/UMe issues a trio of beloved vinyl gems from the legendary live series issued in the 1980s: Ella Fitzgerald's Jazz at the Philharmonic: The Ella Fitzgerald Set, Jazz at the Philharmonic: Lester Young Carnegie Blues and the all-star Jazz at the Philharmonic: Blues In Chicago 1955, featuring Oscar Peterson, Illinois Jacquet and Herb Ellis. All albums are pressed on standard weight black vinyl.

Jazz at the Philharmonic: The Ella Fitzgerald Set shines the spotlight on one of JATP's favorite artists. The two-LP set is an updated version of its first vinyl release in Verve's original 1983 Jazz at the Philharmonic archival series, now matching the expanded CD edition issued in 2016. The stunning collection – now one dynamic set – incorporates Fitzgerald's performances from 1949, 1953 and 1957 concerts, with the iconic singer fronting all-star bands including such legendary players as Charlie Parker, Lester Young, Buddy Rich and Hank Jones, delivering classic interpretations of such standards as "Oh, Lady Be Good!" and "Lullaby Of Birdland," and the memorable jam session "Flying Home." The Ella Fitzgerald Set includes an essay by journalist Will Friedwald. Pre-order The Ella Fitzgerald Set now: https://UMe.lnk.to/TheEllaFitzgeraldSetPR

Another jewel from the original Jazz at the Philharmonic series, Jazz at the Philharmonic: Lester Young Carnegie Blues is a loose, blowing set with the great tenor saxophonist Lester "Pres" Young sharing the stage with such jazz legends as fellow saxophonists Coleman Hawkins, Charlie Parker and Illinois Jacquet, pianist Oscar Peterson, guitarist Herb Ellis, bassist Ray Brown and drummer Jo Jones. First issued in 1985 with tracks then previously unreleased, Lester Young Carnegie Blues features highlights from three JATP shows recorded at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1946, 1953 and 1957, including the title track, an extended "Tea For Two," and a medley of Young originals centered around "I Cover the Waterfront." Pre-order Lester Young Carnegie Blues now: https://UMe.lnk.to/LYCarnegieBluesPR

The third JATP reissue is Jazz at the Philharmonic: Blues in Chicago 1955, a thrilling tour de force led by piano great Oscar Peterson, and featuring his frequent partner, guitarist Herb Ellis, and early saxophone innovator Illinois Jacquet. Recorded at Chicago's Shrine Auditorium in 1955, one side of the album is an audacious 20-minute piece entitled "The Blues," while the other side features a bopping "Modern Set" and a long "Ballad Medley," with appearances by Dizzy Gillespie, Buddy Rich, Roy Eldridge and Flip Phillips. Pre-order Blues In Chicago 1955: https://UMe.lnk.to/BluesInChicagoPR

On April 20, Verve/UMe will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sarah Vaughan's classic Sarah Vaughan Sings George Gershwin, originally released by Mercury Records in 1958, with a fresh vinyl reissue of this beloved two-LP studio set, in its original mono mix. Throughout the sparkling 22-song session, Vaughan's unmistakable vocals soar over Hal Mooney's impeccable arrangements, bringing new life to such Gershwin standards as "Someone to Watch Over Me," "I've Got A Crush On You," "Summertime," "A Foggy Day," "The Man I Love" and many more. Pre-order Sarah Vaughan Sings George Gershwin now: https://UMe.lnk.to/SarahVaughanSingsGGPR

Shining as brightly today as when they were recorded, these four long out-of-print classics can once again be enjoyed on vinyl, sounding better than ever.

Jazz At The Philharmonic: The Ella Fitzgerald Set

SIDE A

Norman Granz Introduction Of Ella Fitzgerald #1 Robbins' Nest A New Shade Of Blues Old Mother Hubbard I'm Just A Lucky So-And-So Somebody Loves Me Basin Street Blues

SIDE B

Ow! / Introduction Of Ella Fitzgerald Flyin' Home Oh, Lady, Be Good! Black Coffee A-Tisket, A-Tasket

SIDE C

How High The Moon Norman Granz Announcement #5 [Live From Carnegie Hall/1949] Perdido Bill Why Don't You Do Right?

SIDE D

A Foggy Day (In London Town) Lullaby Of Birdland The Man That Got Away Hernando's Hideaway Later

Jazz At The Philharmonic: Lester Young Carnegie Blues

SIDE A

Carnegie Blues Tea For Two Blues I Got Rhythm

SIDE B

Lester's Blues I Cover The Waterfront Lester Gambols Medley: Robbin's Nest/Polka Dots and Moonbeams/Can't We Be Friends

Jazz At The Philharmonic: Blues in Chicago 1955

SIDE A

The Blues

SIDE B

The Modern Set The Ballad Medley: I Didn't Know What Time It Was/All Of Me/Tenderly/I Can't Get Started/My Old Flame The Swing Set

Sarah Vaughan Sings George Gershwin

SIDE A

Isn't It A Pity? Of Thee I Sing I'll Build A Stairway To Paradise Someone To Watch Over Me Bidin My Time The Man I Love

SIDE B

How Long Has This Been Going On? My One And Only (What Am I Gonna Do?) Lorelei I've Got A Crush On You Summertime

SIDE C

Aren't You Kinda Glad We Did? (Side A) They All Laughed (Side A) Looking For A Boy (Side A) He Loves And She Loves (Side A) My Man's Gone Now (Side A)

SIDE D

I Won't Say I Will But I Won't Say I Won't A Foggy Day Let's Call The Whole Thing Off Things Are Looking Up Do It Again Love Walked In

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/classic-jazz-at-the-philharmonic-titles-featuring-ella-fitzgerald-lester-young-and-oscar-peterson-revived-with-new-vinyl-reissues-300633476.html

SOURCE Verve/UMe