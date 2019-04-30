Classic Kids' Lovie Project Returns: Making Modern Art from a Child's Cherished Stuffed Friend

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Kids Photography announces the return of The Lovie Project, a charitable initiative giving clients the opportunity to create modern display art from images of their child's beloved stuffed toys. The Lovie Project provides thousands of new "lovies" to children in need at the Primo Center for Women and Children in Chicago.

Created by Classic Kids founder, Julie Floyd in 2011, The Lovie Project was quickly embraced by Classic Kids photographers from New York to San Francisco, photographing hundreds of well-loved toys, from threadbare teddy bears to tattered blankets. From May 12 through June 15, Classic Kids will again be photographing lovies.

Lovie photo shoots are FREE with the donation of a new lovie and all the new lovies collected will be delivered to the Primo Center in Chicago. Children entering the shelter will have the opportunity to choose their new special friend from donated lovies. In a world filled with difficult circumstances, having that one special friend can mean so much to a child.

"The Lovie Project is one of the best things we've done in our 25-year history," says Floyd. "Working with lovies as subjects is really fun. They truly hold a special place in children's hearts and that love comes through in the photographs. Seeing children choose a lovie of their very own at the local shelters has been incredibly moving for all of us."

In addition to providing much needed comfort items to children in need, a portion of all lovie project print and product sales will be contributed to the Primo Center. Floyd explains, "This is a great opportunity to create meaningful pieces of artwork that are not only beautiful but also great conversation pieces to help a very worthy cause."

Lovie photo sessions will be offered in all ten Classic Kids studios across the country to include Manhattan, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Greenwich. Lovies may also be sent to studios by mail. To locate studios and schedule appointments, please visit: www.classickids.com.

Classic Kids Photography is a high-end, nationally distinguished boutique photography company specializing in portraits of children and their families, including pets. This year marks their 25th year in business.

The mission of the Primo Center for Women and Children is to empower women and children to become productive, responsible and independent members of their communities. This mission is accomplished by providing transitional housing, counseling and support services to homeless women and their children.

