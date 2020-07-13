Classic Native American Ad Finds Relevance Today In Washington Redskins Decision To Change Name And Logo

The ad, seen below, is being rediscovered and shared on social media in the wake of the news that the Washington football team will drop the "Redskins" moniker and find a new name and logo to replace its 87-year-old nickname. The decision by Washington is the latest, but perhaps the most powerful, move by a sports team to rid itself of perceived racist names, imagery and celebrations.

The print ad, created by the New York advertising agency DeVito/Verdi, clearly exposed the racist messaging when using an ethnic group as your sports team's nickname or logo. The ad was originally intended to put pressure on the Cleveland Indians baseball team to remove its "Chief Wahoo" emblem. The baseball team announced earlier this month that it was in discussions to identify a new name for the ballclub.

"This ad captures the essence of the problem so clearly, and makes it an unarguable discussion. Now, more than ever, the message demonstrates a problem that is hard to ignore and debate, and it's gratifying to see that finally sports teams are coming to terms with the ugly past," said Ellis Verdi, president of DeVito/Verdi.

