Classic Overland Launches a Brand New Content-driven Website for Land Rover Defender Enthusiasts

MACON, Ga., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Land Rover Defender is a timeless classic of pure function and form, and owners of these highly sought-after vehicles understand the importance of capturing the brand's truly beautiful and adventurous spirit. Therefore, when looking for experts in Defender restoration, it's crucial to find a partner who also honours the past, while introducing modern fit and functionality. Classic Overland ticks all the boxes. "We strive to maintain the integrity and class of the Best and original 4x4xFAR, while ensuring our clients get into one of our builds at a price where they are not upside down with their investment, our pricing is incredibly competitive," says Founder, Stebin Horne.

From the moment they set out to find the highest quality vintage (rust-free) Defender, until the time they get out from under the hood after its full mechanical makeover, Classic Overland is South Africa's premier Land Rover Restoration company exporting to the United States of America. "We pride ourselves as being a superior alternative to European and American counterparts. Our team prides itself on our experience dating back from the time Land Rovers were introduced to Africa," adds Horne.

All Classic Overland rebuilds are full off-chassis restorations with new undercarriage infrastructure, soundproofing and suspension. The exterior body is immaculately redone with modern paint finishes that offer depth and character, while the interior offers a multitude of high-end fabrics and styling with the latest entertainment technologies. "We work with our clients to make sure their customizations create a unique Defender that fits their character and desired utility," says Horne. "All of this with fast turnaround times compared to other full restoration companies operating out of Europe and the USA. "We are keenly aware of where our competitors cut corners in the restoration process, and that's why we are a great alternative to the more expensive companies," adds Horne.

As part of Classic Overland's service offering they will handle all government clearances, exportation logistics and door to door delivery, taking all the necessary measures to make sure that your Land Rover Defender is 100% street legal in the USA.

According to Horne, owning and driving a Land Rover Defender is pure magic, but it wasn't until he found himself at a crossroads in 2011, that he truly knew what it meant to seek the open road. He stepped out of the predictive corporate box, to travel through the US and Canada. Along his travels, he met countless incredible people - most importantly his wife-to-be, Roos. She took Stebin to her home in South Africa, a magical place at the tip of Africa where the Atlantic and Indian Oceans collide. A place of nature, wildlife, beauty and the open roads he never knew he needed. Here, Stebin was able to develop relationships in the South African Land Rover community.

Upon Stebin's return to America, he approached his friend and businessman Stewart Vernon to partner in the business, and together they formed Classic Overland. The perfect blend of expertise, Classic Overland offers a superior Defender restoration to customers while bringing the unique overland experience from South Africa to America for others to enjoy.

In addition, it is very important for the team at Classic Overland to build and house a community around Land Rover Defenders and overlanding, they have therefore invested time and capital into a content-driven website for their customers. "Classic Overland has experienced incredible growth due to the quality of our work and competitive pricing. We wanted to continue building our brand and provide great content for our Defender and Overlanding Enthusiasts. Our new website will highlight our Signature Builds and provide perspective clients with the information they need to make informed decisions concerning their purchase of a Land Rover Defender restoration," says Horne.

A restored Land Rover Defender not only offers incredible driving pleasure, but it opens the doors to a close-knit community from across the world, while allowing you to experience the beauty only overlanding can offer. For all your restoration needs, with a quick turnaround time at a competitive price, we'd recommend Classic Overland.

