Classic Pianos Commemorates New Showroom with A Celebration Sale

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Pianos, the most awarded piano dealer in North America, is thrilled to announce they've moved their Western Washington area showroom to a new location at 13013 NE 20th St. in Bellevue, WA. To mark the occasion, Classic Pianos is hosting a Celebration Sale throughout February to coincide with Yamaha's Lunar New Year Sale. Customers will be pleased to find all pianos on sale, with select pianos eligible for up to a $1,000 rebate.

Store Manager Ben Klinger says, "Our new showroom is a definite upgrade for us! First, it's a gorgeous space, a beautiful environment. Second, it allows all our pianos to be under one roof, which will make the piano-selection process simpler and more enjoyable for our clients. Our new space also offers a variety of flooring surfaces, so customers can compare sound on hardwood, tile and carpet, which helps them easily hear how the piano will sound in their home."

The spacious new showroom better highlights Classic Pianos' diverse selection of pianos for their valued clientele, who range from beginners to professionals. At the new Bellevue showroom, customers can play and compare the world's finest pianos side-by-side. Carefully selected and beautifully prepared, the pianos at Classic Pianos include digital and acoustic models, silent pianos, and player pianos from such respected brands as Yamaha, Bösendorfer, Estonia, and Schimmel.

Maurice Unis, owner of the Classic Pianos family of stores, says, "Our new Bellevue showroom enhances the piano shopping experience for our loyal and passionate customer base in the Seattle area. We're excited to have a facility where customers can compare different piano brands, side-by-side, all under one roof, and to find the one that best suits their needs."

Classic Pianos is a fourth-generation family-owned piano company led by industry leader, Maurice Unis, and his three sons. Along with their team of piano professionals, the Unis family has become the most awarded piano dealer in North America, having won every Top Dealer and Outstanding Customer service award from each manufacturer they represent. Classic Pianos offers a magnificent inventory of new and used top brand pianos from their showroom. Their team of technicians, pianists, educators, and experts create a relaxed atmosphere. Learn more: seattle.classicpianos.net.

