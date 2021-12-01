Classic Pianos Hosts Sale to Benefit Piano Santa Foundation

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday through Sunday, December 9 – 12, Classic Pianos is holding a special piano sale to raise funds for the Piano Santa Foundation (PSF). For these four days, all new and used pianos will be offered at special savings, with a portion of each sale being donated to Piano Santa to further their mission of "enriching life through music."

For over 25 years, the Piano Santa Foundation has been placing pianos in the homes of students in the Portland area by providing scholarship opportunities across all income levels. PSF also places pianos in community organizations and offers a free after-school program.

Classic Pianos' Taylor Unis says, "We're honored to contribute to the mission of the Piano Santa Foundation and support music education in our community. As a family-owned business with a long history in the music industry, we've experienced the power of music in our own family and among our customers. Nothing is more moving than helping a child embrace music."

At the sale, nearly every type of new and used piano will be available. Brands include Yamaha, Bösendorfer, Estonia, Schimmel, vintage and like-new Steinways, and more. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis during business hours, Thursday through Sunday, December 9 – 12 at the Classic Pianos showroom at 3003 S.E. Milwaukie Ave in Portland. To schedule your appointment, call 503-239-9969 or visit http://www.PianoSantaPianoSale.com.



About The Piano Santa Foundation

The Piano Santa Foundation (PSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting and enhancing music education for children, particularly those in underserved populations, in the Portland area. PSF offers a unique program including piano scholarships for students. Founded in 1994 with a mission of "Enriching Life Through Music," PSF focuses on scholarships that place pianos in the homes of recipients for up to three years. Learn more: http://www.PianoSanta.org/

About Classic Pianos

Classic Pianos is a fourth-generation family-owned piano company led by industry leader, Maurice Unis, and his three sons. Along with their team of piano professionals, the Unis family is the most awarded piano dealer in North America, having won every Top Dealer and Outstanding Customer Service award from each manufacturer they represent. Classic Pianos offers a magnificent inventory of new and used top brand pianos from their showroom. Learn more: https://Portland.ClassicPianos.net/

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Taylor Unis

Sales Manager

[email protected]

503-239-9969

SOURCE Classic Pianos