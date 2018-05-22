Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Timber Wolf's new twisted ending is one of many enhancements the classic wooden roller coaster has received since 2014. Worlds of Fun has now reengineered approximately 50-percent of the ride's original track, from the first 100-foot drop through the new turn. Investments on the coaster are expected to continue through 2021.

"Since its debut in 1989, Timber Wolf has been a park icon and a long-time staple of Kansas City," said Tony Carovillano, general manager of Worlds of Fun. "These investments ensure the ride continues to deliver an action-packed experience to a new generation of thrill seekers, and the new high-speed finale definitely gives guests a new reason to fall in love with the ride."

Joining Timber Wolf's new 70-degree banked turn are additional enhancements for the 2018 season, including the new family ride Nordic Chaser, free park-wide WiFi and a new mobile app. The park is now open daily with Oceans of Fun waterpark opening this weekend on Friday, May 25. For more information visit worldsoffun.com.

About Timber Wolf

Timber Wolf opened as the top wooden roller coaster in the world in 1989 and continued to receive accolades and awards over the next several seasons. Located in the Americana section of Worlds of Fun, the classic roller coaster features two, 24-passenger trains. Guests must be at least 48-inches tall to ride.

About Worlds of Fun

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun is a 235-acre amusement and waterpark in Kansas City, Missouri featuring more than 100 family rides, thrill rides, waterslides, shows and attractions, including seven world-class roller coasters. The park also stages the Midwest's largest Halloween event in September and October.

Worlds of Fun is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

