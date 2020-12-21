Classic Specs Celebrates Surge of Positive Reviews

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Specs, the online retailer of retro-inspired eyewear, has been undergoing a revival, and customers have noticed it in their reviews.

So, what happened to Classic Specs to have customers raving about them?

Classic Specs' growing lineup of hand-designed eyewear focuses on quality craftsmanship and style. Today, more than ever, eyewear has become a statement piece. Consumers are looking for glasses that complement their overall look. Classic Specs' vintage collection breathes new life into traditional styles that have stood the test of time.

Launched in 2010, Classic Specs, like any new business, experienced some growing pains. Sam Pellerito, head of eyewear at Classic Specs, shared, "We worked hard to improve customer service and enhanced the contact center team. Our efforts to provide better service included utterly overhauling the website for a streamlined shopping experience."

That was two years ago. Today, Classic Specs is stronger than ever.

"Classic Specs reviews show that customers are happy with the changes. There are concrete signs of Classic Specs closing the gap with other online retailers of classic eyeglasses and sunglasses. Our Better Business Bureau rating is 4.8 out of 5. And 8.8 out of 10 with the well-respected, third-party survey site, Bizrate," said Pellerito.

You can see what their customers are raving about over at www.classicspecs.com.

About Classic Specs

Classic Specs is an online retailer known for its range of contemporary glasses inspired by our designer's favorite vintage silhouettes. All frames are made with the highest quality craftsmanship and feature Italian acetate and stainless-steel reinforced hinges. Offering a wide range of lens options, whether you're looking for reading glasses, distance, progressive, sunglasses, or simply fashion frames.

Born in Brooklyn, NY in 2010, Classic Specs began with brick and mortar stores, then moved online and out to the American West. The brand seeks to revive classic designs from every decade.

Classic Specs headquarters is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and its customer service and distribution center in Missouri. Learn more at www.classicspecs.com, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

