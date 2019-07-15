Classic Traditions Meet New Technologies in the Z MANDOLIN: a Limited Edition of 50 Handmade Carbon Fiber Mandolins

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon fiber has been used to craft violins, guitars, and other instruments for many years, but the Z MANDOLIN is the first known application of the technology for a commercially available mandolin.

Z Mandolins is the brainchild of Lee Zapis, a media executive and seed stage investor based in Cleveland, Ohio. Hand-crafted and produced in a limited edition of just 50 instruments by Wolf Composites, a carbon fiber manufacturer based in Columbus, Ohio. The Z MANDOLIN, designed by Nate Biroschak from Wolf Composites and master stringed instrument tech Kurt Wright, is a modern interpretation of the classic F-Style mandolin. It is a fully custom design utilizing traditional methodologies and advanced composite materials.

The Z MANDOLIN has only three main parts: a single molded composite body, the top/soundboard, and the fingerboard and produces a sound that is resonant, clear, and projects in every direction. And the sustain is beyond compare. These unique instruments will appeal to the player with a love of tradition and an eye towards the future. Retailing for $4500 each, all profits from Z MANDOLINs will go to support the Lee & Ageleke Zapis Songwriting Scholarship at Belmont University's School of Music.

For more information see www.zmandolins.com.

About the Lee & Ageleke Zapis Songwriting Scholarship

In 2008 Lee Zapis and his wife Ageleke endowed a scholarship for songwriting at Belmont University at in Nashville. At the time, it was the first fully-endowed scholarship for Belmont's songwriting major, and over the years the scholarship has grown and provided support for many aspiring songwriters. Now, with the creation of the Z MANDOLIN, the fund can grow even more. All profits from Z MANDOLINs will go to support the Lee & Ageleke Zapis Songwriting Scholarship at Belmont University's School of Music.

SOURCE Z Mandolin